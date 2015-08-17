Thursday, April 12 , 2018, 11:41 am | Fair 65º

 
 
 
 
Advice

Printmaking Duo Exhibit in Tandem with Architecture Foundation

Siu Zimmerman teaches printmaking at SBCC and previously taught watercolor and printmaking at Westmont.
Siu Zimmerman teaches printmaking at SBCC and previously taught watercolor and printmaking at Westmont. ((Siu Zimmerman / Architectural Foundation photo))
By Architectural Foundation of Santa Barbara | August 17, 2015 | 4:20 p.m.

The Architectural Foundation of Santa Barbara is pleased to announce a new joint exhibition by Don and Siu Zimmerman, entitled Then and Now. 

An opening reception with the artists will be held Sep. 4, from 5 to 7 p.m. The show will continue through Oct. 9.

 

Each artist has developed a unique style, ranging from abstract to figurative, and draws upon a variety of printmaking techniques such as monotypes, collagraphs, polymer etchings, digital modification and chine-collé. This exhibition features both current and past work.  

Siu will exhibit three different series of prints; one combines etchings and collagraphs with chine-collé in evocative compositions; in another she combines Chinese calligraphy with her own abstract markings and a third consists of abstract monotypes created by viscosity printing. 

The actual process of making visual art is what most speaks to Siu. This process is often a gradual journey from an idea or theme discovered in her sketchbook that achieves full expression through various printmaking techniques. 

This process happens again when the thought, “What if I did this another way?” evolves to, “Yes, warm and cool colors are better than black and white for this project.”

Things are moving along well when a trial-print image stares back and it says, “I would look better with a top-roll in yellow!” Siu skillfully employs a variety of printmaking techniques to produce a rich and varied body of work.

Don photographs everyday scenes that he finds intriguing and that offer elements that he can modify through digital editing and polymer etching into images that tell a story or evoke a mood lurking in the compositions he initially captured in the camera.

He digitally manipulates his original photographs to produce new, related compositions of contrasting textures, lines and values. Then he makes etching plates of these compositions and prints them over his digital images, enhancing their qualities and impact.

This unique combination of photography, digital modification and polymer etching results in striking images that also provoke curiosity — how did the artist make them?

Siu is well known to many as the inspiring teacher of the Art and Craft of Printmaking classes at Santa Barbara City College’s Center for Lifelong Learning after teaching watercolor and printmaking at Westmont College for 15 years.

Don became a printmaker after teaching in the Sociology Department at UCSB for forty years.   

Together, Siu and Don have taught and nurtured many of the enthusiastic printmakers currently living and working in Santa Barbara and the region.

The AFSB Gallery is located in the historic Acheson House on the corner of Garden and East Victoria Streets in Santa Barbara.

Regular gallery hours are Tuesday to Friday, 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., and by appointment. The primary gallery entrance on Garden Street is accessible by ramp.  

We look forward to seeing you!

Architectural Foundation of Santa Barbara is a non-profit with the goal of enhancing the Santa Barbara community’s awareness and appreciation of architecture and the built environment.

 
  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Maestro, Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover, Debit

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 