Priority Passes Available for Santa Barbara Acoustic Instrument Celebration

Advice

Weekend priority passes and master classes are now on sale for the 2016 Santa Barbara Acoustic Instrument Celebration, the largest acoustic instrument showcase in the world, which will be taking place from Sept. 30 to Oct. 2, 2016. Day tickets will go on sale Dec. 15, 2015.

Featuring many icons, 125 luthiers from around the world will present over 600 fine handmade instruments for demonstration and sale, and top players will teach 24 master classes in multiple genres at all skill levels.

Over 30 day and evening of world-class concerts in fingerstyle, jazz, blues, classical and slack key will provide continuous music all weekend, and an acoustic trade show will offer all things instrument-related to see and buy.

The Santa Barbara Acoustic Instrument Celebration is for collectors, musicians, music lovers and everyone who enjoys a fine time.

It is a unique opportunity to meet many contemporary masters of lutherie and to play and purchase some of the finest handmade instruments directly from the builder.

Tickets are available from a $20 day ticket to $195 for priority pass admission to the weekend's entertainment.

— Kevin Gillies is the director of the Santa Barbara Acoustic Instrument Celebration.