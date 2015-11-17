Friday, June 8 , 2018, 5:03 pm | Fair 70º

 
 
 
 
Advice

Priority Passes Available for Santa Barbara Acoustic Instrument Celebration

By Kevin Gillies for the Santa Barbara Acoustic Instrument Celebration | November 17, 2015 | 11:36 a.m.

Weekend priority passes and master classes are now on sale for the 2016 Santa Barbara Acoustic Instrument Celebration, the largest acoustic instrument showcase in the world, which will be taking place from Sept. 30 to Oct. 2, 2016. Day tickets will go on sale Dec. 15, 2015.

Featuring many icons, 125 luthiers from around the world will present over 600 fine handmade instruments for demonstration and sale, and top players will teach 24 master classes in multiple genres at all skill levels.

Over 30 day and evening of world-class concerts in fingerstyle, jazz, blues, classical and slack key will provide continuous music all weekend, and an acoustic trade show will offer all things instrument-related to see and buy.

The Santa Barbara Acoustic Instrument Celebration is for collectors, musicians, music lovers and everyone who enjoys a fine time. 

It is a unique opportunity to meet many contemporary masters of lutherie and to play and purchase some of the finest handmade instruments directly from the builder.

Tickets are available from a $20 day ticket to $195 for priority pass admission to the weekend's entertainment.

— Kevin Gillies is the director of the Santa Barbara Acoustic Instrument Celebration.

 

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Become a Noozhawk Supporter

First name
Last name
Enter your email
Select your membership level
×

Payment Information

You are purchasing:

Payment Method

Pay by Credit Card:

Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover

Pay with Apple Pay or Google Pay:

Noozhawk partners with Stripe to provide secure invoicing and payments processing.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 