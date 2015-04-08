Prisciliano Meza Pacheco of Santa Barbara, 1947-2015

Posted on April 8, 2015 | 8:25 p.m.

Source: Kristofer Meza

Prisciliano (Chalano) Meza Pacheco, 68, passed away April 3, 2015, in Rancho Mirage, Calif., after a long battle with diabetes.

Prisciliano was born to Pablo Meza and Herminia Pacheco on Jan. 4, 1947.

Prisciliano spent more than 20 years working for garbage disposal companies in Santa Barbara County. His true love was both playing and refereeing soccer games on the weekends in Oxnard and Santa Barbara. He also loved his Los Angeles Dodgers, reminding everyone that "Dodger blue is for you."

Prisciliano is survived by his ex-wife, Eileen Meza-Arellano; his children, Melina (Wesley), Kristofer (Milca) and Jessica (Danny); and his grandchildren, Kaitlin, Jacob, Makaela, Jeremiah, Sofia and Delilah, all of whom brought him so much love and joy. He is also survived by his mother, Herminia; his brothers, Gerardo (Veronica), Antonio, Santiago, Marcelino and Jesus; his sisters, Rosa (Abel), Cleotilde (Jose), Elena and Angelica (Andy); as well as many nieces and nephews. Prisciliano was preceded in death by his father, Pablo, sister Maria, brother Juan and sister-in-law Carmela.

A special thank you to his sister, Elena, who cared for her brother with unconditional love for many years while he resided in Santa Barbara.

Services will be held at Holy Cross Catholic Church in Santa Barbara. A Rosary/viewing will be held at 6 p.m. Monday, April 13, and Mass will be held at 10 a.m. Tuesday, April 14 with a reception to follow. Funeral arrangements by McDermott-Crockett Mortuary of Santa Barbara.