Priscilla Abrego Leads Laguna Blanca Girls to Victory

Freshman Priscilla Abrego led the Laguna Blanca girls cross country team to a win at the Condor League opener on Wednesday.
Abrego won the 3-mile race in 23:49, followed closely by juniors Aura Carlson and Isabelle Davenport in third and fourth, respectively, and freshman Beau Glazier in sixth place.
The Laguna Blanca boys finished third, led by junior Clay Rodgers in a time of 19:52 and supported by strong performances from senior Henry Farrell and freshman Kai Nakamura.
The Owls host the next Condor League meet on Wednesday, Oct. 12.
