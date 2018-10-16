Prison Inmate Found Guilty of Second-Degree Murder for Gang-Related Killing

Joseph Morales accused of orchestrating fatal shooting of Javier Limon, who was found fatally shot near Guadalupe in 2014

A Santa Maria Superior Court jury on Tuesday found a state prison inmate guilty of second-degree murder in the death of a man discovered with fatal gunshot wounds west of Guadalupe four years ago.

Joseph Brian Morales, known by the gang moniker of Littles, was accused of orchestrating from his state prison cell the fatal shooting of Javier Alcantar Limon, 37.

Limon’s body was found, with multiple gunshot wounds, by field workers Aug. 19, 2014 in what authorities later said was gang- and drug-related killing.

The prosecution argued Morales orchestrated the killing because Limon had not paid “taxes” to the gang for his drug sales, with Morales using his illegally-obtained cellphone to communicate with gang colleagues in the Santa Maria Valley.

However, the defense maintained that Morales had lost his leadership role due to his own heroin abuse and money owed.

The jury panel of eight women and four men found Morales not guilty of first-degree murder but agreed he was guilty of the lesser charge.

They also determined some special allegations were true, including that the crime benefited a criminal street gang and that it included the intentional discharge of a firearm.

Four others were arrested and charged in connection with the killing, but the other co-defendants took plea deals leaving only Morales to face a jury trial.

After the verdict Tuesday, Morales’s attorney said the defendant has mixed feelings about the outcome, including being pleased the jurors did not find him guilty of first-degree murder but disappointed at the guilty verdict for second-degree murder.

“The verdict for second degree is puzzling to me because to get to a guilty on second-degree, the jury must find that he acted with implied malice,” defense attorney Michael Scott said.

Scott added that to find implied malice, jurors needed to determine Morales knew death would be the natural and probably consequence of ordering others to "check," or discipline, Limon for not paying taxes.

Yet, Scott noted, witnesses on both sides of the case testified that death would be a rare outcome of a checking.

Chief Deputy District Attorney Cynthia Gresser declined to comment on the verdict.

Limon’s family members, several of whom attended the trial of the man charged with their son’s and brother’s murder, expressed relief at the verdict.

“And she said her suffering is never going to stop,” Limon's mom reportedly said, according to a translation from another family member.

One of Limon’s sisters expressed doubt the killing occurred due to unpaid taxes, and believes it was related to a personal dispute involving Morales’s girlfriend.

The family had to wait four years for the trial due to an especially clogged court calendar in the North County with a lineup of homicide trials, many involving the same attorneys.

The Morales case will return to court at 9 a.m. next Tuesday for a brief hearing before Judge James Voysey to review the defendant’s prior convictions, a step required under California’s Three Strikes Sentencing Law.

Morales is serving prison time for a prior conviction related to a drive-by shooting in Santa Maria and was expected to be released in 2030.

The sentencing for the defendant’s newest conviction will be set for a later date.

