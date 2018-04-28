Saturday, April 28 , 2018, 2:27 pm | Fair and Breezy 73º

 
 
 
 

Local News

Prison Inmate Indicted for Attack on Santa Barbara Deputy

By Giana Magnoli, Noozhawk Staff Writer | @magnoli | June 6, 2013 | 12:38 p.m.

A man serving prison time for attempted murder will be charged for his stabbing attack on a Sheriff’s Department deputy in the Santa Maria Superior Court holding facility, the District Attorney’s Office announced Thursday.

Lorenzo Alex Padilla allegedly used a jail-made shank to attack a custody deputy on Oct. 13, 2011 while awaiting trial for three separate counts of attempted murder.

The Santa Barbara County Criminal Grand Jury indicted Padilla for attempted murder, aggravated mayhem and torture, as well as special allegations that the alleged attack was premeditated and done for the benefit of a criminal street gang.

He is currently serving prison time at Pelican Bay, but will be tried in this case by the District Attorney’s Office.

If he is convicted, he would face life in prison.

Padilla was sentenced to 57 years to life by Judge Kay Kuns on Nov. 21, 2011 after a jury found him guilty of three counts of attempted murder, assault on a custodial officer and attempted witness intimidation on a peace officer. On Sept. 21, 2009, he committed three stabbings, at different locations, and two victims were sent to the hospital with serious injuries, according to the District Attorney’s Office.

Padilla punched a custody deputy in the face, knocking him unconscious, in December 2009, and shouted death threats to an investigating Santa Maria police sergeant in 2010, authorities said.

Violence against custody officers will always be “justly and zealously prosecuted,” District Attorney Joyce Dudley said in a statement Thursday.

Noozhawk staff writer Giana Magnoli can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address). Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Maestro, Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover, Debit

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 