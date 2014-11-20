Prison Parolee Arrested on Carjacking Charges

A prison parolee was arrested Wednesday night after he allegedly tried to car-jack a vehicle in Santa Maria.

Antonino Alexis Hernandez, 30, was arrested at about 8:45 p.m. in the area of Betteravia Road and A Street, according to Sgt. Steve Lopez of the Santa Maria Police Department.

Officers were dispatched to the area on a report of a family disturbance with a possible vehicle theft.

Hernandez allegedly entered a work truck used by a city sub-contractor and attempted to drive off with it, Lopez said.

"The assigned driver of the truck contacted Hernandez and prevented him from driving away, by putting the truck in park," Lopez said. "Hernandez struck the driver and then went after him."

Hernandez eventually was detained by other workers in the area, and was taken into custody by officers.

He was booked into Santa Barbara County Jail on suspicion of car-jacking, Lopez said, adding that Hernandez had recently been released from state prison.

