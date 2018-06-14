Thursday, June 21 , 2018, 6:00 am | Overcast 62º

 
 
 
 

Prison Parolee Arrested on Multiple Drug Charges; Honey Oil Seized

Dylan Sulit-Swalley, 30, was being held without bail at Santa Barbara County Jail

Three mason jars containing approximately 35.7 ounces of concentrated cannabis or butane honey oil and other honey oil packaged for sale were seized Wednesday by Santa Barbara County sheriff’s detectives. Dylan Sulit-Swalley was being held without bail on a variety of charges.
Three mason jars containing approximately 35.7 ounces of concentrated cannabis or butane honey oil and other honey oil packaged for sale were seized Wednesday by Santa Barbara County sheriff's detectives. Dylan Sulit-Swalley was being held without bail on a variety of charges. (Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Department photo)
By Tom Bolton, Noozhawk Executive Editor | @tombol | June 14, 2018 | 6:12 p.m.
Dylan Sulit-Swalley Click to view larger
Dylan Sulit-Swalley

A prison parolee was being held without bail at County Jail on Thursday after being arrested on a variety of drug charges, according to the Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Department.

Dylan Sulit-Swalley, 30, was contacted by sheriff’s detectives at about 3 p.m. Wednesday on the 300 block of Cabrillo Boulevard in Santa Barbara, said Kelly Hoover, a sheriff’s spokeswoman.

“He was detained and a parole search was conducted on his vehicle,” Hoover said. “During the search of his vehicle, he was found to be in possession of heroin, Xanax, suboxone and drug paraphernalia.”

Sulit-Swalley, who was paroled from Pelican Bay State Prison in 2017, was arrested on suspicion of possession of heroin, Xanax, prescription medications and drug paraphernalia, Hoover said.

“Detectives later executed a parole search at Sulit-Swalley’s residence located on the 3800 block of Cinco Amigos in Santa Barbara,” Hoover said. “During the search, detectives located three mason jars containing approximately 35.7 ounces of concentrated cannabis or butane honey oil, 13.7 ounces of butane honey oil packaged for sale in 5-gram vials, and over 200 butane honey oil vape pen caps packaged for sale.”

He was then charged with possession of concentrated cannabis for sale, Hoover said.

Further investigation revealed that Sulit-Swalley was out on bail on burglary charges, and a parole hold was placed on him.

Noozhawk executive editor Tom Bolton can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address).

