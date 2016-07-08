Thursday, April 5 , 2018, 5:49 am | Fog/Mist 53º

 
 
 
 
Pro Surfer Cole Robbins Makes Waves in Local Real Estate Market

Cole Robbins hangs ten while longboarding in the 2012 CITIC PACIFIC ShenZhou Peninsula Pro. The surfer also works as a real estate agent at Village Properties.
Cole Robbins hangs ten while longboarding in the 2012 CITIC PACIFIC ShenZhou Peninsula Pro. The surfer also works as a real estate agent at Village Properties. (World Surf League photo)
By Jennifer Goddard Combs for Village Properties | July 8, 2016 | 8:55 a.m.
Cole Robbins
Cole Robbins (Courtesy photo)

When Cole Robbins and his twin brother, Brett, were 10 years old, their father taught them to surf. As a 16-year-old Santa Barbara High School student, Cole placed third in the U.S. Open of Professional Surfing, which qualified him for the World Longboard Tour.

“That’s when my professional surfing career took off,” says the UC Santa Barbara alumnus, who has won four national championships, been named Scholar of the Year and placed Best in the World in the 2012 World Longboard Tour in China, among other distinctions and accolades.

Determination and striving for excellence are the two qualities that Robbins believes have made him a winning surfer. Throw into this mix his belief in doing the things he enjoys — things he has a passion for — and the result is success on every level.

Two and a half years ago Robbins embarked on a real estate career with Village Properties, and he attributes his success as a Santa Barbara Realtor to these same qualities of determination, excellence and passion for what he does.

In every real estate transaction he is involved in, he is fully dedicated to his clients, works tirelessly on their behalf and believes in bringing excellence to all aspects of his work.

Robbins grew up learning about the real estate industry because his parents are residential developers who built beautiful houses in Santa Barbara and Montecito.

He always had a natural love for real estate, so after college he decided to join the industry, and there was only one brokerage he wanted to work for.

 Village Properties was the only company his family had used, and so he knew that joining this highly respected company and working alongside the most successful real estate agents in the area would help bring him the career success he now has.

He wanted to be part of a company that allowed him to excel using his qualities of determination, caring for his clients with 100 percent commitment and loving what he does as a real estate agent.
 
While he is looking forward to another World Longboard Tour, slated for December in China, he continues to throw his energies and passions into building his highly acclaimed real estate career in Santa Barbara.

With an eye on the championship in December, he gets to surf maybe three or four times a week, depending on the waves. 
 
“However, it’s clients before surfing. You don’t make a living longboarding,” Robbins says. “In addition to surfing, I get to do something else I love, which is helping people with their real estate needs. I give 100 percent to my clients, taking care of their needs and all the details for a successful and smooth transaction.”

Robbin’s belief in excellence and determination, along with his passion for all things real estate, make him a wonderful choice for clients as their local Realtor.

To contact Robbins, call 805.403.7735 or email him at [email protected]. To learn more about Village Properties, call 805.969.8900 or visit www.villagesite.com.

Jennifer Goddard Combs is a publicist representing Village Properties.

