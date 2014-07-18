Tuesday, June 12 , 2018, 12:48 pm | Fair with Haze 68º

 
 
 
 

Local News

Pro-Youth Movement Hosting Workshop Series to Explore the Root Causes of Violence

By Gina Potthoff, Noozhawk Staff Writer | @ginapotthoff | July 18, 2014 | 1:20 p.m.

A new series of workshops will work to heal victims of violence and to educate those who want to learn what’s really happening in the Santa Barbara community, according to organizers.

In an effort to provide a network of youth advocates in one place, the city’s Pro-Youth Movement will host a free four-part workshop series examining “Youth and Family Violence.”

The first will take place Saturday from noon to 2:30 p.m. at Trinity Episcopal Church and focus on how family violence, sexual assault and child abuse affect youth.

The series is the brain child of locals Pat Hardy and Catherine Steininger, both members of the Pro-Youth Movement founded in response to Santa Barbara’s gang injunction and to identify the root causes of gang violence.

While the city waits for a ruling on whether that injunction will happen, the group of local professionals in youth development, educators and faith community members decided to take action — aiming to create safer homes, schools and streets.

Hardy told Noozhawk the workshops will present not only the names of those who can help but practical experience of how.

“There are lots of services that are out there to help you,” she said. “Who do you contact and how do you deal with it? How do you handle helping (friends or family) to deal with that and to find somebody that can help them? These are subjects that people don’t often talk about.”

Participants will hear from those who have experienced traumatic violence and can share their own experiences in a group setting or in a private side meeting, if they’d prefer.

Representatives from Alternatives to Violence Project, Domestic Violence Solutions, Anger Management Specialists, Child Abuse Listening and Mediation and Santa Barbara Rape Crisis Center will employ role-playing, listening exercises and interactive activities.

“Whenever you hear about what’s happened in someone else’s life, your eyes are open," Hardy said. “No one ever knows when they’re going to be involved in a date rape situation. It could happen to any of us. I just think this is exactly the kind of thing of the pro-youth movement wants to be involved in.”

News of the workshops comes a year after Santa Barbara City Councilwoman Cathy Murillo co-founded the Pro-Youth Movement to find alternatives to the gang injunction and to bring restorative justice to Santa Barbara. The group meets the third Saturday of every month at Trinity Episcopal Church.

She credited Hardy and Steininger for choosing workshop topics to try reaching youth who have already sought help from public or private agencies, but might require more.

“Let’s help them now before they get disconnected from school,” Murillo said. “A lot of people do care, they just don’t know what to do to help these young kids make a choice. If you’ve ever thought about mentoring a young person, if you’ve experienced any kind of trauma in your life and you want to help someone else, come to the workshop.”

All workshops will be hosted at Trinity Episcopal Church, 1500 State St.,  from noon to 2:30 p.m., with Spanish translation, child care, food and counseling available.

Other workshops include:

» Saturday, Aug. 16 — "Youth and Families Speak Out: What We Experience, What We Need"

» Saturday, Sept. 20 — "Strategies for Addressing Unmet Needs/Where are the Gaps in Services?"

» Saturday, Oct. 18 — "Parenting Skills/Services and Support for Families"

Noozhawk staff writer Gina Potthoff can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address). Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Become a Noozhawk Supporter

First name
Last name
Enter your email
Select your membership level
×

Payment Information

You are purchasing:

Payment Method

Pay by Credit Card:

Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover

Pay with Apple Pay or Google Pay:

Noozhawk partners with Stripe to provide secure invoicing and payments processing.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 