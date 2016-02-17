Pro-Youth Movement Announces February Meeting Talking Points

The public is invited to join the Public-Youth Movement, a community-based forum with a focus on gang prevention that aims to empower youth and families in the Santa Barbara area, for its February meeting focusing on restorative justice and the assistance of students in alternative school programs.

The meeting will take place Saturday, Feb. 20, 2016, at Trinity Episcopal Church, which is located at 1500 State Street. Lunch will begin at 12:30 p.m. with the program running from 1-2:30 p.m.

Information about speakers and topics follow.

Lizzie Rodriguez from the Restorative Community Network will give an update on the network's projects and upcoming events.

Rodriguez is the executive director of Conflict Solutions Center, has worked extensively with Alternatives to Violence Project and has directed Restorative Justice Approaches programs in Santa Maria schools and with the Santa Barbara Juvenile Probation Department. She recently won the Wendy Davee Award for Service from the Pacifica Graduate Institute.

Isis Castañeda has worked with youth, families and educators in the Santa Barbara community for 18 years and will talk to us about working with students enrolled in alternative schools, such as La Cuesta and Alta Vista.

She has experience in various capacities facilitating emotional intelligence, compassion, character building and effective communication skills.

AHA! and the Teen Coalition are part of her impressive resume of work.

Frann Wageneck is assistant superintendent of student services for the Santa Barbara School District, overseeing counseling, mental health, restorative justice/discipline and safety and wellness in the district. She has served as principal of the district's alternative schools.

The Santa Barbara Youth Council includes students from area high schools, alternative schools and junior highs. Some of these students need support with transportation to meetings and events or help completing their committee assignments and projects.

Mentorships can be coordinated through Councilmember Cathy Murillo's office and City Teen Programs. Murillo can be contacted at 805.564.5322 or [email protected].

The City of Santa Barbara is in the process of hiring a new police chief.

Participants are encouraged to bring ideas regarding how a police chief (and police department) can support youth and families and work with the community to prevent gang violence. They may also suggest discussion topics and activities for the group.

If you are unable to attend, go online to complete a city survey.

PYM has transitioned to a quarterly (rather than monthly) schedule for its community discussions. The remainder of the 2016 meetings will take place May 21, 2016; Aug. 20, 2016; and Nov. 19, 2016.

PYM thanks Trinity Episcopal Church for continuing to host its meetings.

— Cathy Murillo represents the Pro-Youth Movement.