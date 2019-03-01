Probation Department Conducts Compliance Check on Offenders to Keep Kids Safe

The Santa Barbara County Probation Department, on Feb. 28, in conjunction with the Santa Maria Police Department, Lompoc Police Department, Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Department and the California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation K-9 unit and the FBI conducted a compliance search operation focusing on high-risk sex offenders on active probation or post release community supervision.

The operation covered the Santa Maria, Orcutt, Lompoc, Buellton and Solvang areas.

Specifically, the operation targeted offenders on probation supervision for distribution of child pornography and cyber-sex crimes. All offenders were sex-offender registrants.

The operation utilized California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation’s K-9s who are trained to search for cell phones and other contraband.

The operational objectives were to perform compliance checks to ensure offenders were complying with their terms and conditions of probation and to deter future criminal activity.

The combined effort was overall successful and 12 locations were searched and netted three arrests for violations of Post Release Community Supervision and a new felony offense for possession of child pornography.

The Santa Barbara County Probation Department is committed to community safety and taking a proactive role in preventing the exploitation of victims of child pornography.

For more information about the Santa Barbara County Probation Department, visit www.sbprobation.org.

— Karyn Milligan for Santa Barbara County Probation Department.