Probation Employee Charged with Workers’ Comp Fraud

Junious is scheduled to appear in Santa Barbara County Superior Court for his arraignment hearing on Oct. 10.

The arrest was the culmination of a six-month investigation conducted by detectives from the California Department of Insurance Fraud Division, along with the assistance of local law enforcement and the Probation Department.

He was booked into the Santa Barbara County Jail and charged with four felony counts of workers’ compensation fraud and one felony count of grand theft.

Ask

Vote

Investigate

Answer

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click here to get started >