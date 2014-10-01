Probation Employee Charged with Workers’ Comp Fraud

Santa Barbara County District Attorney Joyce Dudley announced Wednesday that James Levice Davis Junious, 33, of Lompoc was arrested Monday.
He was booked into the Santa Barbara County Jail and charged with four felony counts of workers’ compensation fraud and one felony count of grand theft.
Junious is employed as a juvenile institutions officer with the Santa Barbara County Probation Department.
The arrest was the culmination of a six-month investigation conducted by detectives from the California Department of Insurance Fraud Division, along with the assistance of local law enforcement and the Probation Department.
Junious is scheduled to appear in Santa Barbara County Superior Court for his arraignment hearing on Oct. 10.