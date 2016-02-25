Thursday, June 28 , 2018, 3:45 am | Fair 53º

 
 
 
 

Probation Department Issues Awards at 31st Annual Staff Recognition Dinner

By Kristina Brumbaugh for the Santa Barbara County Probation Department | February 25, 2016 | 3:35 p.m.

Opening remarks given by Chief Probation Officer Guadalupe Rabago and Presiding Judge James Herman Feb. 19, 2016, kicked off the Santa Barbara County Probation Department’s 31st annual Staff Recognition Dinner at the Santa Ynez Valley Marriot.  

The dinner honored probation personnel for their accomplishments in 2015.  

Awards included Support Staff of the Year: Santa Barbara Administrative Office Professional Monica Castillo, Lompoc Probation Assistant Roseanna Rojo and Santa Maria Administrative Office Professional Senior, Jan Helzer; Institutions Staff of the Year: Santa Maria Juvenile Hall Deputy Probation Officer Senior Patricia Martinez and Los Prietos Boys Camp Administrative Office Professional Michelle Perez-Ybarra; Probation Officer of the Year: Santa Barbara Deputy Probation Officer Senior Scott Ingraham, Lompoc Deputy Probation Officer Senior Polly Armstrong and Santa Maria Deputy Probation Officer Senior Ashley Guggia; Supervisor of the Year: Santa Maria Supervising Probation Officer, Carolyn Diaz; Bulldog Award: Santa Maria and Santa Barbara Adult Investigation Units; Star Award: Supervising Probation Officer Santa Barbara Spencer Cross; Chief’s Award: Probation Manager Wendy Stanley.  

In addition to the awards, service pins were presented to those employees with 20 and 30 years of county service.  

Award recipients received a departmental plaque, a Certificate of Recognition from Supervisors Adam and Lavagnino, and a Certificate of Recognition from Senator Hannah-Beth Jackson.

Joining the many probation employees, their family and friends at the event was Presiding Judge James Herman, Assistant Presiding Judge Patricia Kelly, Juvenile Presiding Judge Arthur Garcia, Supervisors Carbajal and Lavagnino and a variety of other Judicial Officers, County Department directors and representatives from the community.

The Probation Department thanks the community for its support.

Kristina Brumbaugh is a probation manager for the Santa Barbara County Probation Department.

 

