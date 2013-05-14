Probation Search Leads to Casmalia Man’s Drug Arrest

A probation search has led to the arrest of a Casmalia man on a variety of drug charges, according to the Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Department.

Joseph Vincent Davirro Jr., 50, who lives in a trailer on the 2900 block of Associated Road, was taken into custody last week, said sheriff’s spokeswoman Kelly Hoover.

The arrest came during a routine probation search of the property, Hoover said.

“During the search, sheriff’s detectives came into contact with … Davirro, who resides in a camp trailer on the property,” Hoover said. “Davirro exhibited signs of being under the influence of a controlled substance, and was acting irrationally. He also refused to identify himself or to comply with verbal orders.”

During a sweep of the property, deputies searched Davirro’s camp trailer and found evidence of methamphetamine, drug paraphernalia and a marijuana plant inside, Hoover said.

He was booked into Santa Barbara County Jail on suspicion of possession of a dangerous drug, possession of drug paraphernalia, cultivation of marijuana, being under the influence of a controlled substance, and obstructing/resisting arrest, Hoover said.

Davirro posted bail, Hoover said, and the case was referred to the District Attorney’s Office.

