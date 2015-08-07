Thursday, April 12 , 2018, 2:50 pm | Fair 71º

 
 
 
 
Proceeds from Chumash Charity Golf Classic will Fund Tech Grants for Schools

By Mike Traphagen for the Santa Ynez Band of Chumash Indians | August 7, 2015 | 11:15 p.m.

In an effort to upgrade the educational resources offered in Santa Ynez Valley classrooms, the Santa Ynez Band of Chumash Indians has announced that the proceeds from its 11th annual Chumash Charity Golf Classic will go toward technology grants for four local schools.

The four beneficiaries of this year’s golf tournament, which will be held on Aug. 13 at River Course at the Alisal, are College School District in Santa Ynez, Los Olivos School District, Solvang School District and Santa Ynez Valley Charter School.

“We’re aware of the challenges our local schools face in upgrading their classrooms to keep up with advancements in technology,” said Vincent Armenta, tribal chairman of the Santa Ynez Band of Chumash Indians. “Our hope is that the money raised by this year’s Chumash Charity Golf Classic will help ease those burdens and give our local students the tools they need to compete in the classroom.”

While online testing and technology-based curriculum have become more widely utilized in classrooms, there remains a deficit in crucial funding that ensures schools have, and can obtain, appropriate devices so students can connect, learn and become familiar with the latest technologies.

Mark Palmerston, the executive director of Santa Ynez Valley Charter School, said the benefits of having the technology go far beyond the classroom.

“The bigger push is to teach students not just so they’re ready for the next grade level or high school but to prepare them for college and life in general. This is the world we live in, so it’s important to teach our students how to use technology in a positive way that focuses on learning," he said.

Palmerston expressed gratitude towards the Chumash Indians desire to help in any way they could.

"We’re really pleased that the Chumash contacted us with a general phone call to learn what our needs were. Then, they came back and asked, ‘How can we help?’ It’s great because it helps our school, but it also makes a difference in our students and our community as a whole,” Palmerston said.

Solvang School District Superintendent Dr. Steve Seaford notes the importance of engaging young students in the areas of science, technology, engineering, arts and math — all of which are the focus of Solvang School District’s STEAM program.

“We greatly appreciate all that the Chumash do for our local schools and Solvang School District, in particular,” Seaford said. “The funds raised by this tournament will go a long way toward ensuring that we have the technology and materials we need to support our robust STEAM initiative, which benefits classes from pre-K to eighth grade.”

College School District Superintendent Dr. James Brown said the constant flow of device upgrades can create a significant challenge for schools.  

“Technology is rapidly changing, and these new funds will help us to ensure that we keep up with the changing technology needs for our students,” he said. “We know there are many needs out there, so we’re particularly pleased to be included in this year’s Chumash Charity Golf Classic.”

Since its inaugural event in 2005, the Santa Ynez Band of Chumash Indians’ annual golf tournament has raised more than $1 million for local charities and nonprofits. 

Past beneficiaries include the Teddy Bear Cancer Foundation, Dream Foundation, Court Appointed Special Advocates (CASA) of Santa Barbara County, Lompoc Family YMCA, Unity Shoppe, Friends of the Library of Santa Ynez Valley and Buellton Senior Center, among others.
 
The Santa Ynez Band of Chumash Indians has donated more than $19 million to hundreds of groups, organizations and schools in the community and across the nation as part of the tribe’s long-standing tradition of giving.

To find out more about the Santa Ynez Band of Chumash Indians Foundation and its giving programs, visit www.santaynezchumash.org.

—Mike Traphagen represents the Santa Ynez Band of Chumash Indians.

 
