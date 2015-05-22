One-Time Performance of ‘The Origin of the Seasons’ to Benefit Domestic Violence Solutions

For one night only on Sunday, June 7, young actors from an Arizona arts academy will perform a provocative new play, The Origin of the Seasons, by Kathleen B. Jones exploring the dynamics of domestic violence.

The murder of one of her students propels a professor on an uncanny journey into the labyrinth of loss and mourning. Invoking the myth of Demeter and Persephone and loosely adapted from her nonfiction narrative, Living Between Danger and Love: The Limits of Choice, Jones’ play tells a story about the ways we search to make sense of the separations that wound us.

What happens to love if we fail to negotiate separation successfully? Is love not only about attachment but also about letting go enough to love another for herself instead of as one’s own shadow?

The original cast from Flagstaff Arts and Leadership Academy, whose members trained with a local domestic violence service provider as part of their performance preparation, includes six young actors accompanied by a pianist, a trombonist and a flautist playing an original score written by one of the young musicians.

The troupe asks for a suggested $15 donation, which will benefit Domestic Violence Solutions of Santa Barbara. The play contains mature content and strong language, and the performance will take place at Unity of Santa Barbara, 227 E. Arrellaga St. at 7 p.m. June 7.

For more information, contact Layne McGhee at [email protected].