Proceeds From ZeeBlu Thanksgiving 5K to Fund Happy Adventure Summer Camp Scholarships

ZeeBlu will host the 3rd Annual Thanksgiving 5K & Family Fun Run Thursday, Nov. 26, 2015. This year, 100 percent of the proceeds will be donated to Happy Adventure Summer Camp Santa Barbara, a nonprofit dedicated to enhancing the social and recreational skills of individuals with developmental disabilities.

Last year, ZeeBlu, a local digital marketing agency, donated over $11,000 dollars to local nonprofits. This year, they aim to raise more funds for Happy Adventure Summer Camp.

The camp will celebrate its 25th anniversary in 2016, and ZeeBlu wants to help ensure it is a strong one. The money raised from the Thanksgiving Run will fund additional scholarships and allow more children to attend, as well as enable children to attend more than one session.

“I want to give a huge shout out to our wonderful Santa Barbara community sponsors for supporting this race," said ZeeBlu CEO Chad Ratliffe. "American Riviera Bank, Village Properties and Impulse Communications are back again this year to support the race. Santa Barbara Surfacing has been very generous this year and we are happy to welcome AC4 Fitness to the family. There are so many awesome companies in town that want to be involved in events that give back. I have son with autism and this camp is the highlight of his — and his mother’s — summer, so this cause is very close to my heart,”

“The more sponsors the merrier,” said event coordinator Tori Bodin, who has been the backbone of this race since its inception.

Those who are interested in sponsoring this event may sign up by clicking here. Other local companies that are supporting the event by contributing prizes for winning racers include Giovanni’s Pizza, Bicycle Bob’s, Power of your Om, Segway of Santa Barbara, McConnell’s Fine Ice Cream, Zodo’s Bowling Alley and more.

“The ZeeBlu Thanksgiving 5K & Family Fun Run is more than just another race,” said Ratliffe. “It’s about a community coming together to support one another — local businesses showing their gratitude by supporting local nonprofits, neighbors supporting neighbors and friends cheering on friends. And its on Thanksgiving! What a could be better than this?”

The event begins at 9 a.m. at Leadbetter Beach. Registration is $35 for adults and $20 for participants under 18.

Shirts will be available for the first 250 registered runners, and every runner will be cheered on by the ZeeBlu team and volunteers. Official race times will also be available for each racer.

For more information, visit www.5k.zeeblu.com.

— Kathleen Tan is a copywriter for Zeeblu.