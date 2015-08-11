Procession Remembers Tow Truck Driver Killed in Santa Maria

Advice

Services and burial for Sergio Orozco were Tuesday in Santa Barbara

The Smitty’s Towing driver who was critically injured on the job and died was remembered in Santa Barbara Tuesday with a procession of tow trucks from throughout the region.

Sergio Orozco, 43, died July 31 when he became trapped by the winch cable against the side of the truck while unloading a vehicle at the Smitty’s storage yard on the 1200 block of West Betteravia Road in Santa Maria.

He was taken by medical helicopter to Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital but died from his injuries.

His funeral was Tuesday morning at Our Lady of Sorrows Catholic Church in Santa Barbara, with burial afterward at Calvary Cemetery.

After staging at Earl Warren Showgrounds, the procession traveled to the church on East Sola Street. After the service, the process went from the church to the cemetery on North Hope Street.

Orozco, remembered for his always-present smile, grew up in Santa Barbara and attended schools in the city. Survivors include a son, Jesse Orozco; a daughter, Jasmine Orozco; his parents, Maria and Alfredo Orozco; brothers Alfredo Orozco and Eddie Orozco; and seven nieces and nephews.

Donations to "Sergio Orozco Memorial Fund" can be made at any Montecito Bank & Trust location. A Go Fund Me donation page sanctioned by the family has been set up here, Smitty’s representatives said.

— Noozhawk North County editor Janene Scully