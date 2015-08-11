Thursday, April 12 , 2018, 1:49 pm | Fair 70º

 
 
 
 

Procession Remembers Tow Truck Driver Killed in Santa Maria

Services and burial for Sergio Orozco were Tuesday in Santa Barbara

A procession of tow trucks in Santa Barbara on Tuesday honored tow driver Sergio Orozco, who died last week in an accident in Santa Maria.
By Janene Scully, Noozhawk North County Editor | @JaneneScully | August 11, 2015 | 11:49 a.m.

The Smitty’s Towing driver who was critically injured on the job and died was remembered in Santa Barbara Tuesday with a procession of tow trucks from throughout the region.

Sergio Orozco, 43, died July 31 when he became trapped by the winch cable against the side of the truck while unloading a vehicle at the Smitty’s storage yard on the 1200 block of West Betteravia Road in Santa Maria.

He was taken by medical helicopter to Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital but died from his injuries.

His funeral was Tuesday morning at Our Lady of Sorrows Catholic Church in Santa Barbara, with burial afterward at Calvary Cemetery.

After staging at Earl Warren Showgrounds, the procession traveled to the church on East Sola Street. After the service, the process went from the church to the cemetery on North Hope Street.

Orozco, remembered for his always-present smile, grew up in Santa Barbara and attended schools in the city. Survivors include a son, Jesse Orozco; a daughter, Jasmine Orozco; his parents, Maria and Alfredo Orozco; brothers Alfredo Orozco and Eddie Orozco; and seven nieces and nephews. 

Donations to "Sergio Orozco Memorial Fund" can be made at any Montecito Bank & Trust location. A Go Fund Me donation page sanctioned by the family has been set up here, Smitty’s representatives said.

Noozhawk North County editor Janene Scully can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address).

Sergio Orozco’s casket is carried to a waiting hearse on Tuesday outside our Lady of Sorrows Church in Santa Barbara. A procession of tow trucks accompanied his remains to Calvary Cemetery. (Tom Bolton / Noozhawk photo)
