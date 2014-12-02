Procore Technologies of Carpinteria Appoints Matthew Reid as Chief Marketing Officer

Procore Technologies Inc. of Carpinteria, a cloud-based construction management software provider, on Tuesday announced the appointment of senior industry practitioner Matthew Reid to chief marketing officer.

With more than 15 years of experience spanning corporate marketing, product management, product marketing, demand generation and sales, Reid will oversee Procore’s corporate and product marketing initiatives worldwide, including branding, product rollout, customer acquisition, and media and analyst relations. Reid will report to President Steve Zahm and be a member of the executive team.

“Matthew’s experience in both SaaS technologies and developing B2B-focused strategy is perfect for our team as we continue to grow,” Zahm said. “His history of success and innovation leading worldwide teams as well as product and marketing initiatives in various high growth technology environments will be truly invaluable to our success.”

Procore has helped countless construction services companies around the world, including Turner Construction Company, Consigli Construction Co. Inc., HITT Contracting Inc., Balfour Beatty Communities and Andres Construction Services, improve their project management by streamlining communication and increasing collaboration — minimizing risk and delays, and increasing profits. Procore also provides facility owners like the Washington Metropolitan Area Transit Authority, Delta Air Lines Inc. and Verizon with continuous visibility into the status of project health across their entire facility portfolio.

Procore has experienced a three-year revenue growth of more than 350 percent and recently raised $15 million in growth funding from Bessemer Venture Partners, the same Silicon Valley investors backing Yelp, LinkedIn, Skype, Box and Pinterest. Procore tops the Inc. 5000 list for the third year as one of the fastest growing private companies in America and earned the 156th spot in the Deloitte Technology Fast 500 list recognizing the fastest growing technology, media, telecommunications, life sciences, and clean technology companies in North America.

Prior to joining Procore, Reid served as vice president of marketing at media attribution and analytics provider Impact Radius, where he was responsible for creating and executing the marketing and product strategy. Earlier in his career, Reid led product marketing for Citrix Online, where he helped the SaaS division obtain multi-industry leadership. He directed the market launch of the world’s fastest growing web conferencing solution, GoToMeeting, and was responsible for the go-to-market strategies of GoToMyPC, GoToAssist, and GoToWebinar. Reid has also held executive leadership positions in product, sales, and marketing for Gehry Technologies (acquired by Trimble) as well as Eucalyptus Systems and Shunra Software, both acquired by HP.

“I’m thrilled to join the Procore team and look forward to building on our momentum and expanding our strong footprint within the global construction and engineering industry, which is expected to be worth over $3 trillion in 2015,” Reid said. “It’s exciting to help our customers shift to SaaS technology that greatly improves organizational efficiency and communication. To be a part of this company’s exciting growth, work with this talented team, and further strengthen our market position and future direction is an amazing opportunity.”

Reid holds an MBA with an emphasis in marketing and a bachelor of arts degree in business/economics and political science from UC Santa Barbara.

— Maria Baez is a publicist representing Procore Technologies Inc.