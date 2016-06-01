Friday, June 15 , 2018, 5:53 am | Fair 59º

 
 
 
 

Procore Technologies to Descend on East Beach for Annual Cleanup

Procore employees team up with Santa Barbara Channelkeeper for a beach cleanup. Procore Cares, which organizes the yearly event, will hold its next cleanup June 3. Click to view larger
Procore employees team up with Santa Barbara Channelkeeper for a beach cleanup. Procore Cares, which organizes the yearly event, will hold its next cleanup June 3. (Procore photo)
By Doug Madey for Procore | June 1, 2016 | 10:20 a.m.

When Carpinteria-based software company Procore isn’t busy innovating in The Cloud for the construction sector, the company’s workers (known colloquially as Procorians) can be found scurrying around beneath the clouds and sun, at the edge of the bright blue Pacific. On June 3, 2016, the local tech company will be participating in its annual Procore and the Pacific beach cleanup.

In partnership with Santa Barbara Channelkeeper, approximately 300 Procore employees will descend on East Beach to remove trash, bag carelessly tossed bits of debris and otherwise rid the sand of unsightly jetsam, all in an effort to keep the local shoreline clean and safe for all beachgoers.

“Procore employs a number of Santa Barbara natives and transplanted out-of-towners, who have come to enjoy the beautiful coastline that we are lucky enough to live and work along,” said Andrew Antone, co-chair of Procore Cares, an employee-led group that seeks to increase civic sustainability and give back to the local community.

In addition to beach cleanups, Procore Cares organizes volunteer opportunities with the local chapter of Habitat for Humanity.

“As part of the local community, Procore employees are encourage to give back and donate their time through Procore Cares,” said Marissa Nybakken, co-chair of Procore Cares. “We all love the beach and want to keep it pristine.”

Doug Madey is a communications officer at Procore.

 

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Become a Noozhawk Supporter

First name
Last name
Enter your email
Select your membership level
×

Payment Information

You are purchasing:

Payment Method

Pay by Credit Card:

Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover

Pay with Apple Pay or Google Pay:

Noozhawk partners with Stripe to provide secure invoicing and payments processing.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 