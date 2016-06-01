Procore Technologies to Descend on East Beach for Annual Cleanup

When Carpinteria-based software company Procore isn’t busy innovating in The Cloud for the construction sector, the company’s workers (known colloquially as Procorians) can be found scurrying around beneath the clouds and sun, at the edge of the bright blue Pacific. On June 3, 2016, the local tech company will be participating in its annual Procore and the Pacific beach cleanup.

In partnership with Santa Barbara Channelkeeper, approximately 300 Procore employees will descend on East Beach to remove trash, bag carelessly tossed bits of debris and otherwise rid the sand of unsightly jetsam, all in an effort to keep the local shoreline clean and safe for all beachgoers.

“Procore employs a number of Santa Barbara natives and transplanted out-of-towners, who have come to enjoy the beautiful coastline that we are lucky enough to live and work along,” said Andrew Antone, co-chair of Procore Cares, an employee-led group that seeks to increase civic sustainability and give back to the local community.

In addition to beach cleanups, Procore Cares organizes volunteer opportunities with the local chapter of Habitat for Humanity.

“As part of the local community, Procore employees are encourage to give back and donate their time through Procore Cares,” said Marissa Nybakken, co-chair of Procore Cares. “We all love the beach and want to keep it pristine.”

— Doug Madey is a communications officer at Procore.