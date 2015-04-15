‘TMZ’ Producer Harvey Levin to Discuss ‘New Journalistic Environment’ as Part of All Gaucho Reunion

The era of smartphones has introduced endless features, leaving far behind the days when mobile devices were simply used to make a phone call. This technology has not only allowed the common user to receive constant weather updates, but to also delve into the industry of journalism and news reporting.

The Internet has allowed for information to be disseminated faster than ever, propelling what is formally known has citizen journalism. Harvey Levin, producer and television host, has been at the forefront of this groundswell, utilizing this participatory form of news reporting to create TMZ.

Levin will return to his alma mater on Saturday, April 25 at 7 p.m. in the Pollock Theater for a sold-out talk titled “A Conversation with Harvey Levin: The New Journalistic Environment.”

The event will center on Levin sharing insights on his expansive career, ranging from attorney, television news reporter, host of The People’s Court and his most recent endeavor, producing and hosting TMZ.

Sheila Sullivan, acting executive director for the Carsey-Wolf Center, notes that this form of reporting “is a more democratic model. Citizens can break news quicker than traditional reporters because of new technology, such as social media and cell phones.

“This model has a history. Luella J. Persons was the first person to be called an entertainment reporter. She did gossip and celebrity journalism. Persons worked for the Hearst Corporation in 1925 and her beat was Hollywood.”

The genre of reporting that TMZ covers is often the center of heated debate. Proponents of the show look to the consequences when the videos concerning recent National Football League scandals were released. In opposition, many are concerned with the show’s ability to encourage gossip culture and interfere with the lives of celebrities.

Levin has had an expansive career within the media industry on both sides of the camera. Sullivan believes that it will be an invaluable experience because “not only is it always good to support alums, but for a young person it is good to see someone be successful in a career that they are interested in.”

