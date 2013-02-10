Producer John Shepherd to Headline Santa Barbara Christian School’s Annual Auction

Santa Barbara Christian School is holding its annual benefit auction and dinner, Points of Light: A Celebration of Service, on Feb. 23 at the Reagan Ranch Center, 217 State St. in Santa Barbara. The festivities get under way at 5 p.m.

The fundraiser will showcase the school’s commitment to community service and highlight students’ involvement in charitable programs such as Unity Shoppe, Foodbank of Santa Barbara County, Operation Christmas Child and Soldiers’ Angels.

The featured guest speaker is John Shepherd, founder and president of MPower Pictures and producer of Focus on the Family’s The Family Irreplaceable, a follow-up to the successful The Truth Project, a DVD-based small-group curriculum designed to communicate the Christian world view.

For more than 50 years, Santa Barbara Christian School (K-8) has provided academic excellence and the development of faith, values and character for our students to equip them for leadership and service in the community. The annual auction is an evening of fellowship, service and sacrificial giving. It is the school’s largest fundraiser, underwriting the tuition of all SBCS students.

Tickets to the VIP reception and dinner are $95 per person, with doors opening at 5 p.m. Feb. 23. Tickets to the auction and dinner only are $75 per person, with registration and admission beginning at 6 p.m. The RSVP deadline has been extended until Feb. 14.

Click here for more information, or call 805.563.4770.

— Amy Moore is a Santa Barbara Christian School alumni parent and auction volunteer.