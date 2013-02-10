Wednesday, May 2 , 2018, 10:27 am | Fair 61º

 
 
 
 

Producer John Shepherd to Headline Santa Barbara Christian School’s Annual Auction

By Amy Moore for Santa Barbara Christian School | February 10, 2013 | 7:41 p.m.

John Shepherd
John Shepherd

Santa Barbara Christian School is holding its annual benefit auction and dinner, Points of Light: A Celebration of Service, on Feb. 23 at the Reagan Ranch Center, 217 State St. in Santa Barbara. The festivities get under way at 5 p.m.

The fundraiser will showcase the school’s commitment to community service and highlight students’ involvement in charitable programs such as Unity Shoppe, Foodbank of Santa Barbara County, Operation Christmas Child and Soldiers’ Angels.

The featured guest speaker is John Shepherd, founder and president of MPower Pictures and producer of Focus on the Family’s The Family Irreplaceable, a follow-up to the successful The Truth Project, a DVD-based small-group curriculum designed to communicate the Christian world view.

For more than 50 years, Santa Barbara Christian School (K-8) has provided academic excellence and the development of faith, values and character for our students to equip them for leadership and service in the community. The annual auction is an evening of fellowship, service and sacrificial giving. It is the school’s largest fundraiser, underwriting the tuition of all SBCS students.

Tickets to the VIP reception and dinner are $95 per person, with doors opening at 5 p.m. Feb. 23. Tickets to the auction and dinner only are $75 per person, with registration and admission beginning at 6 p.m. The RSVP deadline has been extended until Feb. 14.

Click here for more information, or call 805.563.4770.

— Amy Moore is a Santa Barbara Christian School alumni parent and auction volunteer.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Maestro, Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover, Debit

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 