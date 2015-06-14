Profant Foundation for the Arts Seeks Nominees for 2015 VIVA! Award

The John E. Profant Foundation for the Arts is requesting community participation in selecting its 2015 VIVA! Award recipient. The second presentation of this award is the highlight of the annual Fiesta Finale Gala on the evening of Aug. 10 at the historic El Paseo restaurant in downtown Santa Barbara.

A VIVA! recipient would be an individual who has worked tirelessly to cultivate the talents of artists who may or may not aspire to professional careers but are nevertheless inspired, energized and even healed by creative pursuits. The VIVAI! Award has been established to honor one who has dedicated him or herself to fostering artistic development within the community.

The Profant family began its commitment to the arts in Santa Barbara early in the last century by fostering the Community Arts Music Association (CAMA), the Music Academy of the West and Old Spanish Days.

The commitment has grown over the decades and has expanded to five generations as a nonprofit organization, the Profant Foundation for the Arts. Its mission is to support performance and visual artists in all stages of life and seeks individuals with the drive and talent to develop their artistic skills regardless of chronological age.

“We realize that life can often get in the way of the pursuit of dreams,” co-founder Mignonne Profant explained. “Our scholarship application process does not have age limits, and over the years our recipients have ranged from 9 years old to 75!”

The Profant Foundation for the Arts wishes to include the community in discovering devoted teachers and mentors of music, dance, art, theater and literature. Your assistance in providing a name or names would be of great help.

Please send your suggestions with a brief overview of up to 500 words to [email protected] on or before July 5.

Your endorsement will positively affect lives and bring affirmation to the Profant Foundation mission, so we thank you in advance for your participation.

The Fiesta Finale Gala begins with a wine tasting at 4:30 p.m. Aug. 10, followed by dinner, dancing and entertainment from 5:30 to 10 p.m. at El Paseo, 813 Anacapa St.

Click here for more information about the Profant Foundation for the Arts. Click here to make an online donation.

— Sigrid Toye represents the Profant Foundation for the Arts.