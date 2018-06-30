Saturday, June 30 , 2018, 11:44 pm | Fair 62º

 
 
 
 

Profant Foundation’s Fiesta Gala Features Tableau of 1947 Movie Poster

By Sigrid Toye for The Profant Foundation | June 30, 2018 | 9:00 a.m.

The Profant Foundation’s Fiesta Finale Gala will be held 5:30-9 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 5, at El Paseo Restaurant. The Fiesta Finale entertainment will include the traditional tableau vivant, Painting that Comes to Life, with actors, dancers and musicians.

This year’s tableau will be a replica of a poster from the 1947 movie I starring Ricardo Montalban, Esther Williams, and Cyd Charisse.

Dancers Kristen and Serge Chmelnitzki of the local Arthur Murray Dance Studio, will be featured with David Bolton, Richard and Amanda Payatt, Erin Graffy de Garcia, and Dr. James de Garcia as co-stars. One of the highlights will be the flamenco artistry of Ricardo Chavez and company.

The Profant family and co-chair Julie Ann Brown are planning a gourmet dinner and the traditional apres-Fiesta costume contest judged by Montecito Journal columnist Lynda Millner and Karen Woosley, followed by dancing under the stars to the music of the Martinez Brothers

Nearly 100 years ago, the Profant family began its cultural involvement in the Santa Barbara community by helping to launch CAMA, the Music Academy of the West, and Old Spanish Days.

The next generations created a charitable organization in the spirit of generosity established by their father John E. Profant. Now celebrating its 19th year as a nonprofit organization, the Profant Foundation has given hundreds of scholarships to developing artists of all ages.

Scholarship recipients the Piano Brothers, 13- and 14-year-old siblings Rhyan and Shweyk will perform for the evening's guests. Scholarships are made available through community support and proceeds from the annual gala.

For information and reservations, call 805-682-8184. Early bird tickets are $175 , or after July 10, $200. A booth is $1,000.

— Sigrid Toye for The Profant Foundation.

 

