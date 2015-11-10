Thursday, May 3 , 2018, 11:38 am | Fair 62º

 
 
 
 
People

Professional Archivist and Genealogist Nancy Loe to Join Genealogical Society Meeting

By Glenn Avolio represents the Santa Barbara County Genealogical Society | November 10, 2015 | 8:00 a.m.

Nancy Loe

The Santa Barbara County Genealogical Society presents Nancy Loe, who will discuss simple and effective organizing ideas to tame digital records and avoid online information overload for novice to advanced genealogists, at their monthly meeting Saturday, Nov. 21, 2015, at the First Presbyterian Church.

According to Loe — a professional librarian, archivist and genealogist — managing your digital environment for effective genealogy research is essential. This session helps you put your digital research records in order, using tested, professional archival techniques while helping to generally organize your online life.

In order to effectively manage your digital information, a retrieval system, a way of locating what you need on demand, is vital. Using a consistent data entry system and file naming structure makes recall quick and easy.

Learn how to create a master genealogy filing system with just six main folders. You will be taught to use specific commonly available Internet tools and discover ways to protect your data using automated backups.

Follow Loe's guidelines and there’s no need for color codes, numbering systems or other complicated schemes. Whether you’re new to genealogy or have thousands of records, using these methods to manage your digital research environment frees you to concentrate on the fun stuff: finding more ancestors.

Loe has master's in American history and an master's in library science and archives. She managed archives and genealogy collections in public and academic libraries for 35 years.

She has appeared on PBS’s American Experience, at Rootstech, Jamboree and state and regional genealogy conferences.

Her website, sassyjanegenealogy.com, was featured in Family Tree Magazine's “Social Media Mavericks: 40 to Follow” last year.

Sassy Jane includes blog posts and genealogy guides on search strategies, primary sources and organization strategies for genealogy research, all from an archivist's perspective.

Loe is working on her own family tree in Norway, Sweden, Scotland, Austria and Prussia, as well as the United States.

Special interest groups meet at 9:30 a.m. for Beginning Genealogy, Civil War Genealogy, Writers' Support Group, German Ancestry, Italian Genealogy, French-Canadian Genealogy, Computer Genealogy, DNA, and Jewish Genealogy. 

The Society Monthly meeting starts at 10:30 a.m. and the featured speaker starts at 11 a.m.

You do not need to be a member to enjoy this free presentation. 

A calendar of genealogical events can be found at the Society website.

Glenn Avolio represents the Santa Barbara County Genealogical Society.

 
