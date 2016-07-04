Professional, Illegal Fireworks Fill Santa Maria Skies With Official Show Staged From New Venue

[Click here for a Noozhawk photo gallery of Fourth of July events in Santa Barbara County.]

Santa Maria celebrated Fourth of July with a new venue for the community fireworks show and illegal pyrotechnics across the city’s skies that challenged the professional display.

Instead of the Santa Maria Fairpark in the center of the city, Pioneer Valley High School at the northeast corner hosted fireworks spectators Monday night. The professional fireworks display was staged from private property near the Santa Maria River.

The location change drew criticism before celebrations started from neighbors fearing an influx of spectators.

The city put up barricades, many with city staff sitting nearby, to keep non-residents out of the neighborhoods around the northeastern segment of the city. Some businesses blocked off parking lots to keep celebrators off the property.

While a shopping center near the fairgrounds once served as a backup viewing location, spectators instead set up in the parking lot for the Veterans Affairs Department clinic at the corner of Main Street and Suey Road.

“I hope they have the decency to clean up our parking lot when they’re done,” said veteran Gary Norquist. “It’s sad.”

“We’re proud of what we’ve got here. We hate to see it abused,” he added.

As he talked, a nonstop display of fireworks exploded in the sky to the north west and south of the site, all illegal fireworks despite the city crackdown.

“They could have a lot of thousand dollar fines out there,” Norquist said, “and they could have enough to pay for next year’s fireworks show.”

At Pioneer Valley High School, the inaugural Star-Spangled Carnival at the stadium kicked off at 3 p.m., with free swimming, vendors and carnival games.

Nothing But Trouble provided live music as people danced in front of the stage while others sat on blankets to listen to the Orcutt-based band playing rock and alternative rock music.

People staked out seats in the stadium bleachers, under canopy tents or blankets and in the parking lot to watch the city of Santa Maria fireworks show.

Admission was free but parking at the high school cost $5.

For younger children, Pioneer Valley student clubs hosted assorted games including ring toss, beanbag toss and horseshoes.

Nearby Santa Maria Recreation and Parks staff offered assorted games including jump rope, hula hoops, sack races and more.

In September, the city asked Pioneer Valley officials about using the stadium to watch the fireworks, PVHS Activities Director Lisa Walters said, adding that Principal Shannon Herrera suggested including a carnival run by students.

“We decided we wanted to make it be like a family atmosphere, where people could some up and celebrate Santa Maria,” Walters said.

Games and bounce houses were operated by students with profits going to assorted clubs.

“This is a way for us to show off the best of what we have around here,” Walters added. “Because it’s on the school campus, there’s no alcohol, no tobacco, no fireworks, so it makes for a very wholesome family oriented event.”

The first-year event had 11 vendors, “which is not a lot,” she added.

“It’s a start, it’s a beginning, From now on we’ll grow and grown hopefully.”

