Professor’s Talk Explores Imperialism and War

The Unitarian Society of Santa Barbara will host Roxanne Dunbar-Ortiz in a free talk, titled Continental Imperialism and the U.S. Way of War, at 7 p.m. Friday, Sept. 29, at 1535 Santa Barbara St.

Dunbar-Ortiz is professor emerita in ethnic studies at Cal State East Bay and author of An Indigenous Peoples’ History of the United States, recipient of the 2015 American Book Award.

The event will be a community gathering around the genocide of indigenous peoples, collective trauma and possibilities for healing.

“From earliest British American settlements in the 1600s, to the adhesion of the 13 British colonies into an independent nation-state, and up to the present, the military has been the engine of United States development and the production and sustaining factor of U.S. patriotism," Dunbar-Ortiz said.

"Yet, generations have had little knowledge of and interaction with the military; it is nearly invisible in everyday life,” she said.

— Eden Kennedy for Unitarian Society of Santa Barbara.