Program on Alzheimer’s Encourages Early Detection, Intervention

If you or someone you know is experiencing memory loss or behavioral changes, it’s time to learn the facts. Early detection of Alzheimer’s disease affords a chance to begin drug therapy, enroll in clinical studies and plan for the future.

The Alzheimer’s Association in partnership with the Santa Maria Recreation & Parks Department is offering the Know the 10 Signs program, 2-3 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 16, at Elwin Mussell Senior Center, 510 Park Ave., Santa Maria.

The interactive workshop, which will feature video of people with Alzheimer’s, is designed to provide the public with a greater understanding of the difference between age-related memory loss and dementia and what to do if they have signs of Alzheimer’s. The session will cover:

The 10 warnings signs of Alzheimer’s disease and what to do next if they are experiencing signs of Alzheimer’s.

What is involved in getting a diagnosis.

What are the risks of Alzheimer’s, including connections to other conditions.

Why early detection is important

The Alzheimer’s Association offers a broad range of programs and services for people with the disease, their families and caregivers and represents their interests on Alzheimer’s-related issues before federal, state and local government and with health and lon- term care providers.

To find out about other dates and locations for classes in your area, call the Alzheimer’s Association, 805-636-6432.

— Donna Beal for Alzheimer’s Association.