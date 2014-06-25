Santa Barbara Historical Museum Celebrating Old Spanish Days with ‘Project Fiesta!’ Exhibit

In celebration of the 90th anniversary of Old Spanish Days, the Santa Barbara Historical Museum invites the community to view its latest exhibition, "Project Fiesta!"
The exhibit runs June 26 through Sept. 28.
Experience the pageantry, fashion and traditions of our city’s most cherished cultural festival.
Featuring vintage posters, artwork, restored costumes, artifacts and historical photos, the exhibit will continue to grow as we collect your viva la fiesta memories and images.
The museum is open from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday and from noon to 5 p.m. on Sundays.
— Dacia Harwood represents the Santa Barbara Historical Museum.