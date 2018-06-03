Sunday, June 3 , 2018, 11:07 pm | Overcast with Haze 59º

 
 
 
 

‘Project IMPACT: Diabetes’ Improves Patient Outcomes in Santa Barbara County

By Susan Klein-Rothschild for the Santa Barbara County Public Health Department | November 7, 2013 | 9:58 a.m.

The American Pharmacists Association Foundation announced interim clinical results from Project IMPACT: Diabetes showing statistically significant decreases in A1C or blood sugar levels, LDL cholesterol, systolic blood pressure and Body Mass Index, which are all recognized standards of diabetes care.

The Santa Barbara County Public Health Department was one of the 25 communities whose patients experienced improved outcomes across almost every socioeconomic class, insurance status and ethnicity. Doctors in two Federally Qualified Health Centers (FQHC) in the Santa Barbara County Public Health Department refer their underinsured or uninsured patients with diabetes to a new diabetes clinic where a pharmacist and dietician work together to educate the patients and make recommendations to their doctors.

Project IMPACT: Diabetes is the first national research initiative to improve people’s health by integrating pharmacists into diabetes care teams in communities that are underserved or highly affected by diabetes. More than 2,000 patients have engaged in one-on-one consultations with pharmacists who help them better manage their disease through appropriate medication use, exercise, nutrition and other lifestyle changes.

“Working in an ambulatory care setting has been an amazing experience for me,” Dr. Carol Millage said. “As a pharmacist, I was rewarded with seeing the laboratory values improve and I also was able to hear patients describe first hand how much better they were feeling as their diabetes became more under control.”

According to the American Diabetes Association, nearly 26 million Americans have diabetes and more than 200,000 die every year. Diabetes Mellitus (Type 2) was the ninth-leading cause of all death in Santa Barbara County in 2012, accounting for 68 deaths.

People with diabetes are at higher risk of developing diabetes-related complications, including heart disease and stroke, kidney failure, blindness and lower limb amputations. Integrating the APhA Foundation’s proven patient centered model of collaborative care into participating communities enables local health care teams to better address the diabetes epidemic they are facing within populations that are uninsured, underinsured, poverty stricken, or have a high incidence of the disease.

"Everyone with diabetes faces challenges such as adhering to prescribed medications, monitoring blood glucose levels, staying current with vaccines and foot and eye exams, and maintaining a healthy diet and lifestyle,” Millage said. “Working together empowers all types of patients — rich and poor, insured and uninsured, anywhere in America — to take the steps they need to understand and manage their diabetes while living healthier lives.”

— Susan Klein-Rothschild is a public information officer for the Santa Barbara County Public Health Department.

 

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Become a Noozhawk Supporter

Enter your email
Select your membership level
×

Payment Information

You are purchasing:

Payment Method

Pay by Credit Card:

Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover

Pay with Apple Pay or Google Pay:

Noozhawk partners with Stripe to provide secure invoicing and payments processing.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 