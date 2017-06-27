Cottage Project Linus Tea Holds Volunteers Dear

Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital held its Annual Project Linus Tea June 23 to thank the many volunteers who contribute their time and talent to creating handmade blankets and quilts for young patients.

The Project Linus program has been in place for more than a decade in the Volunteer Services Department at Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital.

Last year, volunteers sewed, knitted and crocheted more than 800 blankets and quilts, which are given to all pediatric patients at the hospital including the pediatric intensive care unit and neonatal intensive care unit.

“It’s kind of a passion for these women to make a blanket, finish it, and know that it’s going to a good cause for all the children in the hospital,” said Iris Scott, Project Linus coordinator for Santa Barbara County and a volunteer for Cottage.

To learn more about volunteer opportunities such as Project Linus, contact Cottage Health Volunteer Office, 569-7357, or email [email protected]

— Maria Zate for Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital.