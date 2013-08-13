Project PetSafe Licensing Clinic Set for Sunday at Goleta’s Girsh Park

Dog owners and their dogs are encouraged to come to Santa Barbara County Animal Services’ Project PetSafe Licensing Clinic from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 18. It's part of the Wags n’ Whiskers Festival at Girsh Park, 7050 Phelps Road in Goleta.

State and local laws require all dogs over 4 months old to be licensed and wearing the animal license tag. County Animal Services can quickly reunite a lost dog with its family when the dog is wearing a license. Dog owners are responsible for keeping their dog’s license current.

Santa Barbara County enforces a zero-tolerance policy on all unlicensed dogs. The fine for having an unlicensed dog is $290.

The Goleta/Santa Barbara Licensing Clinic provides:

» Santa Barbara County Dog Licenses

» City of Santa Barbara Dog Licenses by City Animal Control

A current rabies certificate and written proof that the dog is spayed or neutered are required to obtain an unaltered dog license. A rabies certificate and a veterinary certificate signed by a licensed veterinarian are required to obtain an unaltered dog license.

» Affordable vaccinations — Rabies $6, DHPP $13 and Bordatella $13

» Microchipping — $30 for licensed dogs

» Information about affordable spay and neuter services

» All dogs must be on leash. No appointments needed.

» Cash (no bills over $50) and checks accepted. No debit/credit cards.

A dog license also makes a difference to the less fortunate animals in our community. Revenue from the sale of dog licenses helps Santa Barbara County Animal Services operate three open-door shelters. A dog license proves that you are a responsible pet owner and helps the animals at the shelters find loving homes.

Show you care. License your dog. It’s the law.

For more information, contact Santa Barbara County Animal Services, Project PetSafe Team, at 805.934.6968. Se habla español.

— Susan Klein-Rothschild is the public information officer for the Santa Barbara County Public Health Department.