Monday, June 11 , 2018, 2:44 am | Fair 58º

 
 
 
 

Project PetSafe Licensing Clinic Set for Sunday at Goleta’s Girsh Park

By Susan Klein-Rothschild for the Santa Barbara County Public Health Department | August 13, 2013 | 9:46 a.m.

Dog owners and their dogs are encouraged to come to Santa Barbara County Animal Services’ Project PetSafe Licensing Clinic from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 18. It's part of the Wags n’ Whiskers Festival at Girsh Park, 7050 Phelps Road in Goleta.

State and local laws require all dogs over 4 months old to be licensed and wearing the animal license tag. County Animal Services can quickly reunite a lost dog with its family when the dog is wearing a license. Dog owners are responsible for keeping their dog’s license current.

Santa Barbara County enforces a zero-tolerance policy on all unlicensed dogs. The fine for having an unlicensed dog is $290.

The Goleta/Santa Barbara Licensing Clinic provides:

» Santa Barbara County Dog Licenses

» City of Santa Barbara Dog Licenses by City Animal Control

A current rabies certificate and written proof that the dog is spayed or neutered are required to obtain an unaltered dog license. A rabies certificate and a veterinary certificate signed by a licensed veterinarian are required to obtain an unaltered dog license.

» Affordable vaccinations — Rabies $6,  DHPP $13 and Bordatella $13

» Microchipping — $30 for licensed dogs

» Information about affordable spay and neuter services

» All dogs must be on leash. No appointments needed.

» Cash (no bills over $50) and checks accepted. No debit/credit cards.

A dog license also makes a difference to the less fortunate animals in our community. Revenue from the sale of dog licenses helps Santa Barbara County Animal Services operate three open-door shelters. A dog license proves that you are a responsible pet owner and helps the animals at the shelters find loving homes.

Show you care. License your dog. It’s the law.

For more information, contact Santa Barbara County Animal Services, Project PetSafe Team, at 805.934.6968. Se habla español.

— Susan Klein-Rothschild is the public information officer for the Santa Barbara County Public Health Department.

 

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Become a Noozhawk Supporter

First name
Last name
Enter your email
Select your membership level
×

Payment Information

You are purchasing:

Payment Method

Pay by Credit Card:

Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover

Pay with Apple Pay or Google Pay:

Noozhawk partners with Stripe to provide secure invoicing and payments processing.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 