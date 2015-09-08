Project PetSafe to Hold Low-Cost Vaccination Clinic at Girsh Park

Advice

Project PetSafe encourages Santa Barbara County resident dog owners to bring their four-legged family members to Santa Barbara County Animal Services’s Project PetSafe Licensing Clinic Sunday, Sept. 13, 2015, 9 a.m.–1 p.m.

It is part of the Wags n’ Whiskers Festival at Girsh Park, 7050 Phelps Road in Goleta.

Project PetSafe is a program within Santa Barbara County Animal Services that advocates responsible pet ownership.

Being a responsible pet owner entails keeping your dogs’ license current and its vaccinations up to date. For many dog owners, dogs are cherished and loved members of the family, so it is important to help make sure they are free from disease and wearing their Santa Barbara County Animal License Tag.

By keeping your pets healthy, it also reduces the risk of exposure to all family members.

When your dog is licensed and wearing the animal license tag, they can be quickly reunited with their families.

The Goleta/Santa Barbara Licensing Clinic provides:

» Affordable vaccinations, including rabies ($6), DHPP ($14) and Bordetella ($14)

» Microchipping, $30 for licensed dogs

» Information about affordable spay and neuter services

» Santa Barbara County dog licenses

A current rabies certificate and written proof that the dog is spayed or neutered are required to obtain an altered dog license. A rabies certificate and a veterinary certificate signed by a licensed veterinarian are required to obtain an unaltered dog license.

All dogs must be on leash. No appointments needed. Cash (no bills over $50) and checks accepted, no debit/credit cards.

Project PetSafe is committed to bringing affordable vaccinations, spay/neuter services and licenses to the Santa Barbara County community.

Remember, it is your responsibility as a responsible pet owner to keep your license current. A license is your pet’s ticket home.

For more information, contact Santa Barbara County Animal Services, Project PetSafe Team, at 805.934.6968.

— Susan Klein-Rothschild is the public information officer for the Santa Barbara County Public Health Department.