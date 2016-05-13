Friday, April 20 , 2018, 10:37 pm | Fair 53º

 
 
 
 

Project PetSafe to Hold Low-cost Vaccination Clinic in Solvang

By Susan Klein-Rothschild for the Santa Barbara County Public Health Department | May 13, 2016 | 1:20 p.m.

In an effort to promote responsible ownership, Santa Barbara County residents are invited to bring their dog(s) to Santa Barbara County Animal ServicesProject PetSafe licensing clinic between 9 a.m. and noon Saturday, May 21, 2016, at Solvang Park.

Project PetSafe encourages Santa Barbara County residents to be responsible pet owners, which entails keeping your dog’s license current and vaccinations up to date.

For many dog owners, dogs are cherished and loved members of the family, so it is important they are free from diseases and wearing their Santa Barbara County animal license tag.

When dogs are licensed and wearing the animal license tag, they can be quickly reunited with their families.

The Solvang licensing clinic will provide the following services:

» Affordable vaccinations: rabies for $6, DHPP for $14, Bordetella for $14 and FVRCP for $14

» Microchipping priced at $30 for licensed dogs

» Information about affordable spay and neuter services

» Santa Barbara County dog licenses

A current rabies certificate and written proof that the dog is spayed or neutered are required to obtain an altered dog license.

A rabies certificate and a veterinary certificate signed by a licensed veterinarian are required to obtain an unaltered dog license.

All dogs must be on leash and cats in carriers. No appointments needed.

Cash (no bills over $50) and checks accepted. Debit and credit cards will not be accepted.

Project PetSafe is committed to bringing affordable vaccinations, spay/neuter services and licenses to communities across the Central Coast.

Remember, it is your responsibility as a responsible pet owner to keep your license current, as a license is your pet’s ticket home.

For more information, contact the Project PetSafe team at 805.934.6968.

Susan Klein-Rothschild is the public information officer for the Santa Barbara County Public Health Department.

 
