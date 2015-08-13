Project PetSafe Wll Hold Low-Cost Vaccine Clinic Along with $10 Spay, Neuter Appointments

Advice

Santa Barbara County residents who are responsible pet owners are encouraged to come to Santa Barbara County Animal Service’s Licensing Clinic on Saturday, Aug. 22, 2015.

The Licensing Clinic will be held from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. in front of Guadalupe City Hall at 918 Obispo Street, Guadalupe.

Ten dollar spay and neuter appointments are available throughout the month of August; space is limited, so call today!

It is recommended to vaccinate your pets regularly in order to protect them against many contagious viruses and keep them healthy longer.

The benefits to spaying and neutering your pets are numerous and include preventing health problems, decreasing your pet’s urge to roam and helping decrease the number of unwanted pregnancies, therefore, the number of animals in shelters.

Project PetSafe’s Licensing and Spay and Neuter Clinic provides the following:

» Affordable vaccinations, including rabies, $6; DHPP, $14 and Bordetella, $14

» Microchipping, $30 for a licensed dog

» Santa Barbara County dog licenses (a current rabies certificate and written proof that the dog is spayed or neutered are required to obtain an altered dog license.)

All dogs must be on leash and cats in carriers. No appointments are needed.

Cash (no bills over $50) and checks will be accepted, but no debit or credit cards.

For more information or to schedule your spay or neuter appointment call Project PetSafe at 805.934.6968.

— Public Health Department - Animal Services