Project Santa Helps Bring Christmas to 13 Local Families

Project Santa was at work again this year, and 13 local families received Christmas love from the Bishop Diego High School community.

Gifts of toys, clothing and various household items were collected and distributed over a recent weekend to homes between Carpinteria and Goleta.

A number of students, faculty and parents participated in the endeavor. Bishop Diego High School is grateful for the opportunity to share the love of Christ in this special way during this beautiful season of giving.

She school also is grateful to Bishop parent Scott Streett who played the part of Santa Claus, and to Bishop supporters Teddy and Reggie Drew for the use of the Santa Barbara Trolley to make the deliveries.

— Cristy McNay for Bishop Diego High School.