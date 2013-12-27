Monday, June 4 , 2018, 7:50 am | Fog/Mist 59º

 
 
 
 

Teachers Learn About Water Education at Free Workshop in Santa Maria

By Myra Ritchie for the City of Santa Maria | December 27, 2013 | 4:41 p.m.

Two years of diligent planning culminated in a very special program for teachers within Santa Barbara County earlier this month. The City of Santa Maria Utilities Department and the CREEC Network Region 8 coordinator Teresa “Tree” Lees sponsored a free two-day Project WET (Water Education for Teachers) workshop in Santa Maria on Dec. 5-6.

Twenty-four teachers from Santa Barbara County participated in this hands-on workshop promoting awareness, appreciation, knowledge and stewardship of water resources.

“This workshop was not only informative, but fun and well worth attending,” said Amanda Gonzalez, a Mary Buren Elementary School teacher.

Elementary and high school teachers from Santa Maria, Lompoc, Sisquoc and Guadalupe took part in fun activities and hands-on games that correlated to the California State Standards for science, history/social studies and English/language arts.

“Finally! A workshop for teachers that is curriculum-based that helps with common core standards, and the Next Generation Science Standards, too,” said Laura Branch, a Righetti High School teacher. “It was informative, interesting and gave us great ideas.”

During the workshop, teachers learned about local water education programs, the connection of water to the Earth’s system and how water resources are managed. They received a free 592-page Project WET Activity and Curriculum Guidebook (funded by the Water Education Foundation) filled with age appropriate teaching aids and activities for students in grades K-12. As a special bonus, they also received a free Education and Environmental Initiative Curriculum Unit (funded by Cal-Recycle) to take back to their classroom.

Each participant left with a bag full of great handouts, useful classroom materials, and informative brochures.

“Tis the season to be jolly, so who wants more free education materials?” Lees said as she distributed printed materials and activity handouts, including maps, posters, activity books and CDs.

Shelly Spring, a teacher at Santa Maria High School said, “I appreciated all the hands-on activities we can take back and use in the classroom with our students!”

The Utilities Department also distributed promotional items including: recyclable pens, pencils, bags, water sponges, rulers, magnets and F.O.G scrapers.

Myra Ritchie, water conservation specialist for the Santa Maria Utilities Department, said, “I am so pleased to have seen so many local teachers attend and participate in the two-day workshop. All the materials handed out were great incentives for the teachers to take back and share with their students.”

Lodene Blair, a Lompoc Unified School District teacher said, “Water is our most important resource; Project WET gave me awesome teaching tools for water, ecosystems, and California’s unique environmental characteristics.”

If you are an educator and you missed it, don’t worry. CREEC will be begin work for another Project WET Workshop in San Luis County in 2014, and the Utilities Department looks forward to sponsoring another Project WET Workshop in 2015. For more information about this program, click here or call the Utilities Department at 805.925.0951 x7235.

— Myra Ritchie is a water conservation specialist for the City of Santa Maria Utilities Department.

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Become a Noozhawk Supporter

Enter your email
Select your membership level
×

Payment Information

You are purchasing:

Payment Method

Pay by Credit Card:

Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover

Pay with Apple Pay or Google Pay:

Noozhawk partners with Stripe to provide secure invoicing and payments processing.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 