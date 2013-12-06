Saturday, June 9 , 2018, 9:29 pm | Fair 73º

 
 
 
 

Proof of Citizenship No Longer Required for Santa Barbara Foundation Student Financial Aid

By Jessica Tade for the Santa Barbara Foundation | December 6, 2013 | 5:50 p.m.

The Santa Barbara Foundation has announced that beginning in 2014, its student aid funds can be applied to the best qualified students from Santa Barbara County schools regardless of citizenship status.

As the single largest annual donor to the Scholarship Foundation of Santa Barbara, the foundation expects to provide $1.6 million next year in the form of student aid and requests that citizenship status no longer be a criterion determining students’ continuation of higher education.

Provisions for undocumented youth wishing to obtain higher education have become a hot button political issue in many parts of the country.

The Dream Act (Development, Relief, and Education for Alien Minors) has been the center of much debate over the last year, as government officials determine the best pathways for providing residency status and clear education markers for immigrants. In making this announcement, the Santa Barbara Foundation is acknowledging the changing demographics of the county, while reiterating its commitment to developing the next generation of civic and corporate leaders to support future economic vitality.

“Our country is engaged in a global competition for a talented workforce that can handle the complexities of the industries that propel our economy,” said Ron Gallo, president and CEO of the Santa Barbara Foundation. “As is the case with every region in the United States, Santa Barbara County can not afford to not invest in all of its best and brightest.”

For the past 16 years, the Santa Barbara Foundation has awarded scholarships and loans to local students through the Scholarship Foundation of Santa Barbara. This collaboration ensures that millions of dollars are efficiently distributed to the students of Santa Barbara County for student aid. Going forward, the Scholarship Foundation may apply Santa Barbara Foundation funds to the most qualified students regardless of status, using their normal process of identifying the highest achievers throughout the county.

“The Scholarship Foundation of Santa Barbara has been honored to partner with the Santa Barbara Foundation in the distribution of student aid awards since 1997,” said Colette Hadley, executive director of the Scholarship Foundation of Santa Barbara. “This partnership allows students to apply to one foundation to access funds provided by both groups. Our goal is to inspire, encourage, and support Santa Barbara County students in their pursuit of college, graduate, and vocational education.”

According to CollegeBoard — a nonprofit membership organization committed to excellence and equity in education whose mission is to connect students to college success and opportunity — there are an estimated 65,000 undocumented students (children born abroad who are not United States citizens or legal residents) who graduate from United States high schools each year. These children are guaranteed an education in U.S. public schools through grade 12, but may face legal and financial barriers to higher education as undocumented students cannot legally receive federally funded student financial aid nor can they receive state financial aid in most states.

While there is no federal or state law that prohibits the admission of undocumented immigrants to U.S. colleges, public or private, institutional policies on admitting undocumented students vary. For example, an undocumented student admitted to an institution may be treated as a foreign student, and thus ineligible for state aid and the lower tuition charged to state residents. Understanding the financial barrier this policy creates, the Santa Barbara Foundation is creating opportunity through the ability to apply for student aid.

“The Santa Barbara Foundation takes as its core values compassion, excellence, and integrity,” Gallo said. “Investing in the best students throughout the county regardless of citizenship status will give these young men and women the opportunity to live a more successful life and to acquire the competencies and experiences to contribute to and lead their communities.”

— Jessica Tade is the communications and marketing manager for the Santa Barbara Foundation.

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Become a Noozhawk Supporter

First name
Last name
Enter your email
Select your membership level
×

Payment Information

You are purchasing:

Payment Method

Pay by Credit Card:

Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover

Pay with Apple Pay or Google Pay:

Noozhawk partners with Stripe to provide secure invoicing and payments processing.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 