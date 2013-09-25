Propane-Tank Explosion Reported in Santa Barbara

Emergency crews responded Wednesday afternoon after a propane tank exploded in Santa Barbara that resulted in minor injuries to a person nearby.

Dispatch received a call that a 5-gallon propane tank exploded outside a home on the 1800 block of Stanwood Drive at about 4:18 p.m., according to Robert Mercado, Battalion Chief for the Santa Barbara City Fire Department.

Mercado said that the tank — part of a patio heater — caught fire on the wooden deck of a residence, but one of the residents of the home was able to douse the flames.

The fire did not spread to nearby structures, and the resident, who sustained minor burns, refused treatment at the scene, Mercado said.

The road was closed to traffic as fire crews cleared the scene.

A Santa Barbara City Fire engine, a Montecito Fire engine, as well as a brush truck from Los Padres National Forest were on scene, as well as an AMR Ambulance.

