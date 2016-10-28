Monday, April 23 , 2018, 11:07 pm | Fog/Mist 54º

 
 
 
 

Proper First Aid, CPR Training Can Save Lives

October is National Sudden Cardiac Arrest Awareness Month

Anyone, young or old, can learn hands-only CPR. (Janis Johnson)
By Janis Johnson for S.M.A.R.T. | October 28, 2016 | 9:00 a.m.

“It’s not too late to acknowledge National Sudden Cardiac Arrest Awareness Month,” says Duane Felender, director of operations for Specialized Medical Aid Response Team (S.M.A.R.T.)

Having recently performed standby medical aid for local community events, including the Santa Barbara and Carpinteria triathlons and the California Avocado Festival, S.M.A.R.T. medics responded to a number of injuries such as road rash and heat prostration.

Fortunately, no one suffered sudden cardiac arrest during this summer’s events. However, said Mary Newman of the Sudden Cardiac Arrest Foundation:

“About 500 Americans suffer sudden cardiac arrest every day and only 30 survive.”

That is the reason Felender and the Instructors at S.M.A.R.T. are dedicated to the goal of getting all citizens trained in the basics of First Aid, CPR and  Automated External Defibrillator (AED).

Anyone who has learned these life-preserving skills will be prepared to save someone in a medical emergency, making a critical difference between life and death.

So, whether it’s in recognition of National Sudden Cardiac Arrest Awareness Month or knowing “It’s not a matter of if, it’s a matter of when” that an accident or life-threatening emergency may occur, consider the importance of being prepared to help yourself, your family and friends.

Readers can call Felender at 452-8868 or check out www.SMART-MedicalTraining.com.

— Janis Johnson for S.M.A.R.T.

 
