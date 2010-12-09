Monday, April 2 , 2018, 11:53 am | Overcast 57º

 
 
 

Proposal to Allow Alcohol at Carrillo Recreation Center Focus of Public Meeting

The policy change would apply to weddings, fundraisers and other special events

By Kathleen Sullivan | December 9, 2010 | 8:59 p.m.

The City of Santa Barbara Parks & Recreation Department will conduct a public meeting at 5:30 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 16 to consider a staff recommendation to designate the Carrillo Recreation Center as a facility where limited alcohol use is allowed by permit.

The renovation of the Carrillo Recreation Center is near completion, and the department looks forward to the opportunity to hold a limited number of weddings, family gatherings, fundraisers, concerts, dances and special events to complement current programming.

The policy recommendation would be similar to use at other recreation facilities for families and community groups that reserve the facility. At the meeting, information will be shared on the proposal, and an opportunity provided for residents and businesses to give feedback.

Those with concerns or suggestions about the use of the center are encouraged to attend the meeting, which will be held in the Carrillo Ballroom of the Carrillo Recreation Center, 100 E. Carrillo St. in Santa Barbara.

For more information, contact Sarah Hanna, recreation programs manager, at 805.564.5428 or .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address).

— Kathleen Sullivan is a marketing and communications coordinator for the City of Santa Barbara Parks & Recreation Department.

