2 Proposals for Santa Barbara County Redistricting Commission Headed to November Ballot

Voters will consider two redistricting proposals this November after the Santa Barbara County Board of Supervisors decided Tuesday to put both on the November ballot.

The measures aim to create a new redistricting process for the Board of Supervisors, but differ in the way the independent redistricting commissions would be created.

A group called Reason in Government gathered more than 16,000 signatures to put a measure on the ballot that would create an independent redistricting commission to draw new supervisorial lines in 2020.

First District Supervisor Das Williams came up with an ordinance that also would create an independent redistricting commission, but with different criteria for members.

If both measure pass, the one with the highest votes wins, and if both fail, the redistricting process will not change from the current system in which the elected supervisors draw the districts.

Bob Collector, who has headed the Reason in Government proposal, said Tuesday that the two measures are similar in many respects and he will encourage people to vote for both.

Williams said he could not be so magnanimous, and noted that he thinks his “You Draw the Lines” proposal has less potential for problems.

Noozhawk intern Sheridan Taphorn contributed to this story.

— Noozhawk managing editor Giana Magnoli can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address) . Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.