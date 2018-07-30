Proposed 45-Foot-Tall Hotel Near Milpas Street Gets Mixed Feedback from Santa Barbara’s ABR

Panel votes 3-1 to delay the project indefinitely so that applicant can continue work on the design

A proposed 45-foot-tall hotel off Milpas Street near East Beach inched closer toward final approval Monday at the Santa Barbara Architectural Board of Review.

The hotel at 926 Indio Muerto St. already has been approved by the Planning Commission, but the ABR is still wrestling with the design of the building and some of the decorative elements.

The project calls for the demolition of an existing 12,000-square-foot commercial building to construct an approximately 55,000-square-foot, 45-foot-tall hotel on a 38,122-square-foot narrow parcel that sits next to Highway 101, adjacent to the second Milpas exit ramp from the southbound freeway and just north of the Union Pacific railroad tracks.

The three-story hotel would include 111 rooms and a 115-space, partially underground parking lot.

"I still see the building as being very heavy because it does impact views," said ABR member David Watkins. "The height still appears out of scale to me."

He also doesn't like some of the materials and elements used on the exterior.

"I still see it as a grab bag of local details kind of thrown onto this building," Watkins said. "It feels erratic and it feels redundant at the same time. It doesn’t give each elevation character. Contextually, right now, I don’t see it being compatible with the neighborhood."

The hotel is one of two within a few blocks along the Milpas Street corridor that, if built, would dramatically transform the landscape of the area.

For decades, Milpas Street has been occupied by mostly locally owned businesses, with working-class residents living in the neighborhoods on both sides.

While some members of the business community welcome the change from one-story, neighborhood-serving establishments, other community activists say the project sucks life out of Santa Barbara's soul.

"The hotel, with its rooftop patios, changes the look and feel of Santa Barbara, and with each new three- and four-story development allowed, this building becomes the new normal that the next project points to as a like building in bulk and scale, all while creating a city that resembles Orange County or Los Angeles," said nearby resident Christine Neuhauser. "And that's not preserving the jewel we know as Santa Barbara."

Architect David Thiel represented applicant John Cuykendall of IWF SB Gateway, LP at the meeting.

Watkins said the hotel didn't have much of its own identity yet. He suggested that the architect look at some of the neptunes and mermaids outside the Santa Barbara County Courthouse for inspiration.

A main curved archway into the development resembles the courthouse arch. He also suggested that the windows sizes be varied.

"There’s not really a hierarchy that is happening with the windows," Watkins said.

ABR member Kevin Moore said in response to Watkins comments that "this isn’t the courthouse so it has to function and do what it needs to do."

The ABR voted 3-1 to delay the project indefinitely so that the applicant can continue work on the design.

Among the item suggested:

» The applicant should find ways to add additional charm, character, whimsy and "poetry" to the elevations.

» Varying the window sizing.

» Finding ways to add character to the chimney columns.

» Adding an ornament at the driveway entrance

Watkins opposed the motion, saying he objects to the project''s impact on view corridors and neighborhood compatibility.

— Noozhawk staff writer Joshua Molina