Tuesday, July 31 , 2018, 12:56 am | Fair 63º

 
 
 
 

Local News

Proposed 45-Foot-Tall Hotel Near Milpas Street Gets Mixed Feedback from Santa Barbara’s ABR

Panel votes 3-1 to delay the project indefinitely so that applicant can continue work on the design

Artist view of proposed hotel. Click to view larger
An artist’s rendition shows a hotel proposed for 926 Indio Muerto St. in Santa Barbara. The city’s ABR voted 3-1 to delay the project indefinitely so that applicant can continue work on the design. (Contributed photo)
By Joshua Molina, Noozhawk Staff Writer | @JECMolina | July 30, 2018 | 10:32 p.m.

A proposed 45-foot-tall hotel off Milpas Street near East Beach inched closer toward final approval Monday at the Santa Barbara Architectural Board of Review

The hotel at 926 Indio Muerto St. already has been approved by the Planning Commission, but the ABR is still wrestling with the design of the building and some of the decorative elements.

The project calls for the demolition of an existing 12,000-square-foot commercial building to construct an approximately 55,000-square-foot, 45-foot-tall hotel on a 38,122-square-foot narrow parcel that sits next to Highway 101, adjacent to the second Milpas exit ramp from the southbound freeway and just north of the Union Pacific railroad tracks. 

The three-story hotel would include 111 rooms and a 115-space, partially underground parking lot. 

"I still see the building as being very heavy because it does impact views," said ABR member David Watkins. "The height still appears out of scale to me."

He also doesn't like some of the materials and elements used on the exterior. 

"I still see it as a grab bag of local details kind of thrown onto this building," Watkins said. "It feels erratic and it feels redundant at the same time. It doesn’t give each elevation character. Contextually, right now, I don’t see it being compatible with the neighborhood."

The hotel is one of two within a few blocks along the Milpas Street corridor that, if built, would dramatically transform the landscape of the area.

For decades, Milpas Street has been occupied by mostly locally owned businesses, with working-class residents living in the neighborhoods on both sides.

Commercial building that would be torn down to make way for new hotel. Click to view larger
This 12,000-square-foot commercial building on Indio Muerto Street in Santa Barbara would be torn down to make way for an approximately 55,000-square-foot, 45-foot-tall hotel. The project was reviewed Monday by the city’s ABR. (Joshua Molina / Noozhawk photo)

While some members of the business community welcome the change from one-story, neighborhood-serving establishments, other community activists say the project sucks life out of Santa Barbara's soul.

"The hotel, with its rooftop patios, changes the look and feel of Santa Barbara, and with each new three- and four-story development allowed, this building becomes the new normal that the next project points to as a like building in bulk and scale, all while creating a city that resembles Orange County or Los Angeles," said nearby resident Christine Neuhauser. "And that's not preserving the jewel we know as Santa Barbara."

Architect David Thiel represented applicant John Cuykendall of IWF SB Gateway, LP at the meeting. 

Watkins said the hotel didn't have much of its own identity yet. He suggested that the architect look at some of the neptunes and mermaids outside the Santa Barbara County Courthouse for inspiration.

A main curved archway into the development resembles the courthouse arch. He also suggested that the windows sizes be varied.

"There’s not really a hierarchy that is happening with the windows," Watkins said. 

ABR member Kevin Moore said in response to Watkins comments that "this isn’t the courthouse so it has to function and do what it needs to do."

The ABR voted 3-1 to delay the project indefinitely so that the applicant can continue work on the design.

Among the item suggested: 

» The applicant should find ways to add additional charm, character, whimsy  and "poetry" to the elevations.

» Varying the window sizing.

» Finding ways to add character to the chimney columns.

» Adding an ornament at the driveway entrance

Watkins opposed the motion, saying he objects to the project''s impact on view corridors and neighborhood compatibility. 

Noozhawk staff writer Joshua Molina can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address). Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through Stripe below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments and a mailing address for checks.

Thank you for your vital support.

Become a Noozhawk Supporter

First name
Last name
Enter your email
Select your membership level
×

Payment Information

You are purchasing:

Payment Method

Pay by Credit Card:

Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover
One click only, please!

Pay with Apple Pay or Google Pay:

Noozhawk partners with Stripe to provide secure invoicing and payments processing.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 