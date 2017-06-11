3-Story Commercial Center Proposed for Yanonali and Garden Streets in Santa Barbara

Project includes market, restaurant and retail space on 3-acre lot along Highway 101 near the Funk Zone

Santa Barbarans got a sneak peek recently at the proposed size of a new commercial center planned for the northeast corner of Yanonali and Garden streets along Highway 101 near the Funk Zone.

The story poles, which delineate the height and rough shape of a proposed development, were put up briefly at 301 E. Yanonali St. for the project, which includes a market, restaurant and retail space.

Trish Allen of the project’s agent, Suzanne Elledge Planning & Permitting Services, said the development, set on three acres, will be just over 45,000 square feet of building area over two floors, with a third-floor element.

The Cearnal Collective-designed center, which will sit at the crossroads of the Funk Zone and the city’s Lower Eastside industrial area, is slated to have 180 parking spaces. The project, by current property owners Wright Partners LP, has been several years in the making.

“We’re in the middle of the environmental review process,” Allen said.

The story poles were put up for project reviewers to analyze the development’s effects on views and “visual resources” in the coastal zone, and are a part of that environmental review process.

Allen said a market had been proposed for the property for a long time. The current business on the property, StoneYard Building, is working on merging with another company in the area, she said.

