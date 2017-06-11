Sunday, April 8 , 2018, 1:37 pm | Fair 75º

 
 
 
 

Local News

3-Story Commercial Center Proposed for Yanonali and Garden Streets in Santa Barbara

Project includes market, restaurant and retail space on 3-acre lot along Highway 101 near the Funk Zone

A three-story commercial building planned for 301 E. Yanonali St., by Garden Street and Highway 101, will feature a market, restaurant and retail space. Click to view larger
A three-story commercial building planned for 301 E. Yanonali St., by Garden Street and Highway 101, will feature a market, restaurant and retail space. (The Cearnal Collective rendering)
By Sam Goldman, Noozhawk Staff Writer | @Sam__Goldman | June 11, 2017 | 9:35 p.m.

Santa Barbarans got a sneak peek recently at the proposed size of a new commercial center planned for the northeast corner of Yanonali and Garden streets along Highway 101 near the Funk Zone.

The story poles, which delineate the height and rough shape of a proposed development, were put up briefly at 301 E. Yanonali St. for the project, which includes a market, restaurant and retail space.

Trish Allen of the project’s agent, Suzanne Elledge Planning & Permitting Services, said the development, set on three acres, will be just over 45,000 square feet of building area over two floors, with a third-floor element.

The Cearnal Collective-designed center, which will sit at the crossroads of the Funk Zone and the city’s Lower Eastside industrial area, is slated to have 180 parking spaces. The project, by current property owners Wright Partners LP, has been several years in the making.

“We’re in the middle of the environmental review process,” Allen said.

The story poles were put up for project reviewers to analyze the development’s effects on views and “visual resources” in the coastal zone, and are a part of that environmental review process.

Allen said a market had been proposed for the property for a long time. The current business on the property, StoneYard Building, is working on merging with another company in the area, she said.

Noozhawk staff writer Sam Goldman can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address). Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.

The project briefly put up story poles on the site at the corner of Yanonali and Garden streets in Santa Barbara. Click to view larger
The project briefly put up story poles on the site at the corner of Yanonali and Garden streets in Santa Barbara.  (Urban Hikers / Noozhawk photo)
A 45,000-square-foot commercial building that Wright Partners LP aims to develop at the corner of Yanonali and Garden streets is currently going through the City of Santa Barbara’s environmental review process. Click to view larger
A 45,000-square-foot commercial building that Wright Partners LP aims to develop at the corner of Yanonali and Garden streets is currently going through the City of Santa Barbara’s environmental review process. (The Cearnal Collective rendering)
  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click here to get started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.


Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 