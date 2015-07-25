Tuesday, June 5 , 2018, 10:58 am | Fog/Mist 61º

 
 
 
 

Local News

Advice

Not So Fast, Santa Barbara Tells Ferrari, Maserati and Alfa Romeo — Or So Large

Size and appearance of proposed two-story dealership on Hitchcock Way runs into opposition from nearby residents, city’s Architectural Board of Review

Ferrari, Maserati and Alfa Romeo want to open a high-end dealership at 350 Hitchcock Way in Santa Barbara. Some neighbors and others are concerned that the project is out of scale. Click to view larger
Ferrari, Maserati and Alfa Romeo want to open a high-end dealership at 350 Hitchcock Way in Santa Barbara. Some neighbors and others are concerned that the project is out of scale. (flexdesigns.net rendering)
By Joshua Molina, Noozhawk Staff Writer | @JECMolina | July 25, 2015 | 12:08 p.m.

Ferrari, Maserati and Alfa Romeo want to open a two-story luxury car dealership in Santa Barbara.

But the upscale Italian automobile makers may be headed for a spinout on the American Riviera if they don’t dramatically redesign their proposal.

New Century Automotive Group wants to build the two-story dealership at 350 Hitchcock Way, between DCH Lexus of Santa Barbara and a complex of town homes to the north.

Alfa Romeo and Maserati would have showrooms on the first floor of the proposed building and Ferrari, along with service bays, would take up the second. A vacant, single-story building currently occupies the site, which is used to park cars.

But members of the Santa Barbara Architectural Board of Review and some residential neighbors are looking to put the brakes on the proposal. They say it’s too big, has too much asphalt and not enough landscaping, would cut down too many trees, and is overall “not Santa Barbara architecture.”

“I have a problem with this building and the whole way you have planned activity on this site,” ABR member Howard Wittausch told the applicants.

“The idea of putting showrooms and service bays on the second floor is unnecessary. It is done for the purpose of just creating a big, bulky massive building.”

The proposal calls for a 35-foot-tall, two-story building, with glass panels allowing buyers to peer inside, and a Ferrari arch hanging over the side of the structure.

The proposed 39,000-square-foot building would include 12,500 square feet of showroom space, 11,500 square feet of interior car storage, 9,500 square feet of enclosed service bays and 5,500 square feet for the office and a parts department.

“The Ferrari arch is something that really throws this building out of scale,” said Scott Hopkins, ABR vice chairman. “It strikes me  as something that is not characteristic of Santa Barbara architecture.”

Board member Stephanie Poole said the building should be smaller.

“The front of the building could be lowered to a more pedestrian-friendly height,” she said. “It seems really monolithic and bigger than it needs to be.”

Alfa Romeo, Ferrari and Maserati also want to cut down a row of 22 eucalyptus and pine trees between the dealership and homes on the other side.

“We feel that they are dropping limbs and we fear for the neighbors living that close to them, as well as the cars,” landscape architect Chuck McClure said.

The dealership wants to park cars against the back of the lot underneath the trees.

The proposal to remove the mature, 80-foot-tall trees irked ABR members. Even though the eucalyptus trees are not native to Santa Barbara, removing them in this spot is not an automatic decision.

“I am having a real issue with the removal of 22 trees on this property,” said Courtney Jane Miller, an ABR member. “I would challenge the applicant to design the parking layout such that you are protecting the trees and not vice versa.

“It looks like you have the room. I don’t see why that can’t be accommodated.”

Miller said the trees are “a valuable skyline ... resource to this community,” and she also expressed concerns about the building’s height.

Some residents of the nearby Francisco Villas have also complained about the proposal.

“I strongly oppose such a huge structure right next to my complex,” said Rhonda Adawi, a homeowner. “The car dealership is my backyard. This is my only home and I intend to remain here permanently, but this project will ruin my neighborhood.”

The proposed complex is located in a three-block area of Santa Barbara that already is home to several automotive dealerships, including a new Tesla dealership.

Adawi, in a July 16 letter to the city, called the proposal a “monstrosity of a car dealership” that would decrease property values.

New Century Automotive Group and its team, which includes Suzanne Elledge Planning & Permitting Services, will continue shaping the proposal for a return to the ABR. It’s not known how long it will take team to modify the plan, though. 

“There’s a lot of work that needs to take place,” Poole said.

Noozhawk staff writer Joshua Molina can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address). Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.

The site at 350 Hitchcock Way, where Ferrari, Maserati and Alfa Romeo propose to open a joint dealership, currently has a vacant building and is used as an overflow parking lot by the DCH Lexus of Santa Barbara dealership next door. (Joshua Molina / Noozhawk photo)
The site at 350 Hitchcock Way, where Ferrari, Maserati and Alfa Romeo propose to open a joint dealership, currently has a vacant building and is used as an overflow parking lot by the DCH Lexus of Santa Barbara dealership next door. (Joshua Molina / Noozhawk photo)

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Become a Noozhawk Supporter

First name
Last name
Enter your email
Select your membership level
×

Payment Information

You are purchasing:

Payment Method

Pay by Credit Card:

Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover

Pay with Apple Pay or Google Pay:

Noozhawk partners with Stripe to provide secure invoicing and payments processing.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 