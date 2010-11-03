Thursday, April 12 , 2018, 6:59 am | Fair 53º

 
 
 
 

Prop. 19 Snuffed Out By Voters; Prop. 23 Falls, Too

Californians back expansion of redistricting commission, defeat effort to undercut it

By William M. Macfadyen, Noozhawk Publisher | updated logo 2:30 a.m. | November 3, 2010 | 3:08 a.m.

Proposition 19, the ballot measure that would have made California the first state to legalize, regulate and tax the personal use and possession of marijuana, was soundly defeated by voters Tuesday, 54 percent to 46 percent.

With 85 percent of precincts reporting early Wednesday:

» Proposition 20: The initiative to add congressional maps to California’s independent redistricting commission’s control passed, 61 percent to 39 percent.

» Proposition 21: The measure creating an $18 vehicle license fee to pay for California’s underfunded state park system failed, 58 percent to 42 percent.

» Proposition 22: The initiative to prohibit the state from taking some local funds was approved, 61 percent to 39 percent.

» Proposition 23: The measure to suspend the AB 32 greenhouse gas-reduction law lost, 61 percent to 39 percent.

» Proposition 24: The initiative to repeal the allowance of a lower business tax liability was defeated, 59 percent to 41 percent.

» Proposition 25: The measure to allow legislators to pass the state budget with a simple majority vote instead of the two-thirds vote requirement passed, 55 percent to 45 percent.

» Proposition 26: The initiative to require a two-thirds vote to raise some state and local fees was approved, 53 percent to 47 percent.

» Proposition 27: The measure, placed on the ballot by lawmakers, was intended to to return the power to draw legislative districts to legislators and to undercut Prop. 20, which is intended to expand the mandate of the independent redistricting commission. The initiative lost, 60 percent to 40 percent.

Tuesday’s vote totals got off to a slow start at the Secretary of State’s Office’s elections Web site. Shortly before 8:30 p.m., the site was overloaded by traffic and visitors encountered an error message if they were able to get through. Although the agency has had a history of computer difficulties, officials blamed Tuesday night’s problem on a cloud-computing system that was relying on more than 50 computer servers to manage the traffic.

