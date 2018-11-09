Friday, November 9 , 2018, 5:35 pm | Fair 66º

 
 
 
 

Prosecution Rests, Defense Case Starts in Trial for Man Charged with Orcutt Homicide

Jonathan Highley charged with fatally shooting Anthony "Tony" San Juan in March 2017

man in court Click to view larger
Defendant Jonathan Highley stands in a Santa Maria courtroom where he is on trial for the fatal shooting of Anthony “Tony” San Juan behind Elmer’s bar on March 4, 2017 in Old Town Orcutt. (Janene Scully / Noozhawk photo)
By Janene Scully, Noozhawk North County Editor | @JaneneScully | November 9, 2018 | 4:12 p.m.

A jury may soon begin deliberating in the murder trial for Jonathan Highley, as the prosecution rested Thursday and the defense started calling witnesses in the Santa Barbara County Superior Court case. 

Highley, 37, has been charged with fatally shooting Anthony “Tony” San Juan, 43, in the parking lot in Old Town Orcutt.

The early morning shooting on March 4, 2017, occurred minutes after Highley had been involved in multiple altercations — none involving San Juan — inside and outside the bar, according to trial testimony.

On Thursday, jurors heard from the final prosecution witness — Dr. Manuel Montez, forensic pathologist for the Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Department.

San Juan suffered a lone gunshot wound, dying in the parking lot while lying on his side with a pool of blood at his head, Montez said.

“The cause of death is a perforating gunshot wound to the head,” Montez said in court, adding that the bullet entered San Juan’s skull near his left ear and exited the right side of his head. 

Montez also spoke about abrasions, or scrapes, on San Juan’s knees and elbows, along with dirt and gravel impressions his hands.

Deputy District Attorney Anne Nudson asked if San Juan’s injuries would be consistent with crawling on his hands and knees while looking back over his shoulder.

“Yes, in a crawling position with motion we have the injuries to the knees, the elbow, the dirt impressions, rock impressions on the palm. As long as the head is directed back in any position facing the gun, that is definitely possible, to sustain all the injuries that we see,” Montez said. 

In a dramatic re-enactment before the jury, the prosecuting attorney and forensic pathologist demonstrated some of the positions San Juan could have been in at the time of the shooting.

Asked if San Juan’s body showed any defensive wounds, Montez said no.

As Montez took the witness stand, Judge Gustavo Lavayen advised jurors the attorneys had stipulated to the fact that San Juan had a blood-alcohol content of .32, which is four times the level at which a person is presumed drunk under state law.

Highley, who was arrested several hours after the shooting, had been seen drinking alcohol at two establishments on March 3, 2017, authorities said.

After Montez testified and the prosecution rested, Highley’s attorney began calling witnesses Thursday for the defense case, forgoing giving an opening statement.

One woman who was at Elmer's, Ailina Mahelona, recalled Highley’s actions inside the bar, including drinking from a beer pitcher and acting arrogant while playing pool. 

“Is it fair to say, as the evening progressed, he was sort of acting like a drunk jerk?” defense attorney Mark Owens asked.

“That would be fair,” she said. 

Later, Nudson asked if the witness knew Highley was drunk or that he had been drinking.

“So he could have just been a jerk, not necessarily a drunk jerk?” Nudson asked, before the witness answered, “yes.”

Under questioning from the defense attorney, Mahelona also recalled seeing two men, one of whom was San Juan, appearing to have a heated conversation earlier.

But Nudson later asked if the witness would be surprised that video shows San Juan and the man exchanged high fives and hugged. 

Mahelona said she would not be shocked by the animated conversation ending amicably.

“They could have been talking about sports for all I know,” she said. “There was no fight. There was no pushing or shoving that I remember.”

At the end of the court day Thursday, Highley and his attorney said the defendant would not be testifying in his own defense.

Lavayen told jurors to return to his courtroom Tuesday afternoon for further defense witnesses, and advised that the case could be in their hands for deliberations later next week.

"We are nearly done,” he added.

Jurors initially were told the trial could last through the month of November.

Noozhawk North County editor Janene Scully can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address).

