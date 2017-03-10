Prosecution Rests In Criminal Trial of Orcutt Rap Artist

The defense will begin calling witnesses Monday morning in the Santa Barbara County Superior Court criminal trial of an Orcutt rap artist charged with threatening a sexual assault victim in a song posted online.

Anthony Ray Murillo, 23, is charged with one felony count of threatening a witness or victim of a crime via the lyrics of the rap song he recorded and put online in 2013.

On Friday, the jurors heard from several prosecution witnesses including the sexual assault victim, her mother, a former school administrator and detectives.

Jurors also listened to the defendant speak to a friend when Deputy District Attorney Jennifer Karapetian played a recorded conversation between Murillo and Shane Villalpando, the man convicted of sexually assaulting two girls.

“I posted it and everyone’s sharing it,” a laughing Murillo said, rattling off a list of friends’ names before noting his song was listed as No. 1 on the Central Coast.

Once posted on the online music site ReverbNation, “Moment for Life Remix” was downloaded 1,089 times and played 23,468 times before it was removed from the website on Oct. 9, 2013, authorities said.

The criminal case has sparked debate about whether the lyrics are protected speech under the First Amendment or if victims’ rights take precedence.

During a conversation, Villalpando and Murillo laughingly talk about “Moment of Life Remix,” and the reaction it generated including from the man who served as the dean of students at St. Joseph High School.

Former Dean of Students John Walker testified he called Murillo after learning about the song’s content to suggest the former student erred in putting it online.

“I said it’s one thing to write a song supporting a friend who was convicted of sexual assault …,” Walker said. “But to put it on the Internet for the world to hear was a whole other ballgame. I think that was a mistake.

“I asked him to take it off the internet,” Walker added.

In a recorded interview with Detective Charlie Bosma from the Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Department, Murillo said “I know I shouldn’t have” regarding the decision to identify the sexual assault victims in his song.

“I just wanted to do a song,” Murillo said, who said he didn’t intend to hurt anybody. “Now that I put it out I see the effect.”

Earlier Friday morning, one of the sexual assault victims named in Murillo’s rap testified, becoming emotional as defense attorney William Makler asked questions about the night of the attack by Villalpando and a juvenile referred to in court by his initials.

During questioning of the victim, referred to in court as Jane Doe 2, Makler asked about a rap video she appeared in while younger including a scene where she appears to hold a weapon against the back of her friends’ head.

However, Karapetian objected, calling it irrelevant to the criminal trial and saying the defense attorney had a responsibility to provide the video to the prosecution ahead of time.

Makler said he wanted to use the evidence to impeach the witness and added that providing evidence of the video to the prosecution would have placed him at risk of being sued for malpractice.

Judge Gustavo Lavayen said he was concerned about the lack of disclosure and sustained the prosecution’s objection, saying the video was more prejudicial than probative.

Later, Makler renewed his objection, saying the ruling denied his client his due process under the U.S. Constitution’s Fifth, Sixth and Fourteenth Amendments.

In his opening statement, the defense attorney said he expected to call an expert on rap music to testify.

