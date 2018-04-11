Wednesday, June 6 , 2018, 9:49 pm | Fair 62º

 
 
 
 

Prosecution Rests Case in Murder Trial of Former Allan Hancock College Athletes

Trial nearing end as alleged drug dealer refuses to testify in case against Ali Mohammed and Lavell White

Murder suspects in court in Santa Maria Click to view larger
Defense attorney Lori Pedego, center, stands between her client, Ali Mohammed and co-defendant Lavell White in a Santa Maria courtoom Wednesday when the homicide trial resumed.  (Janene Scully / Noozhawk photo)
By Janene Scully, Noozhawk North County Editor | @JaneneScully | April 11, 2018 | 10:08 p.m.

A man who allegedly sold drugs three years ago again refused to testify Wednesday in the Santa Barbara County Superior Court trial of two former Allan Hancock College basketball players charged with murder.

The refusal occurred hours before the prosecution rested in the case against defendants Ali Mohammed, 22, and Lavell White, 25.

Elias Talamantes, now serving time for unrelated cases, renewed his refusal to answer questions about an alleged encounter with the defendants.

White and Mohammed are charged with slaying Terence Richardson, 23, in a vehicle near East Jones Street and Bradley Road on Dec. 30, 2014.

Richardson was fatally shot while he sat in the passenger of a vehicle belonging to Ryan DePalma, the trial’s first witness when testimony began March 6.

In addition to murder, the defendants are charged with committing residential burglaries and robbing drug dealers of marijuana, money and more. 

Deputy District Attorney Stephanie Savrnoch called Talamantes to talk about a report to Santa Maria police that he was a victim of a robbery in December 2014.

“I refuse to testify,” Talamantes said, giving similar answers to additional questions.

Talamantes, who was represented by attorney David Bixby, also refused to testify on March 29, when the judge declared him in contempt of court.

Since he is already serving time in state prison, the contempt of court declaration essentially is moot.

After the repeated refusal, Judge James Voysey on Wednesday said he would order Talamantes returned to state prison to finish serving his prior sentence. The man had been transported to Santa Barbara County Jail awaiting his possible testimony in the homicide trial.

While Talamantes refused to testify, a cell phone message retrieved by law enforcement officers revealed text messages between him and White regarding a deal to purchase  marijuana on Dec. 21, Detective Shawn Fuggs said.

Talamantes was the first person to take the stand when the trial resumed following a 13-day break and relocation from Lompoc, where most of the testimony occurred in an effort to ease the North County court’s clogged calendars. 

He was followed by a number of police officers, including Fuggs, the lead investigator.

Prior to one burglary in November 2014, White reportedly texted a friend about needing money.

That friend, Gentry Oden, a former Hancock football player, replied by saying “y'all need to hit a lick asap and get these pounds for 800.”

“Hit a lick” is slang for burglaries or robberies to get cash.

Wednesday afternoon attorney Michael Scott, who represents White, asked the detective whether police had found any items linked to burglaries in the men's residence.

“I could not find any property that was recovered or stolen,” Fuggs said.

The defense attorneys — Lori Pedego represents Mohammed — also pointed out the various inconsistent stories provided by an assortment of former Hancock College athletes in the trial, some of whom admitted committing burglaries with the defendants. 

In addition to White and Mohammed, Justin Armwood, has been charged with being an accessory to the crime, but none of the others face charges.

Testimony will resume Thursday morning, and closing arguments could occur as soon as Friday.

Noozhawk North County editor Janene Scully can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address). Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.

